Sam Smith Is Ready to Ring In a New Era With Forthcoming Single, ‘Love Me More’: Here’s When It Arrives

It’s been a while since Sam Smith graced their fans with some new music, but that’s all about to change in eight days.

In a post across their social media channels on Wednesday (April 20), Smith posted a black and white photo of them wearing a lace, see-through shirt, a black jacket and some pearl earrings and revealed that their new single, “Love Me More,” will arrive on Thursday, April 28 at 6 p.m. ET in the post’s captions.

This isn’t the first time Smith has shared a sneak preview of what’s to come in their new era — on April 17, the singer shared a clip via Instagram of them in a studio performing with a piano. The smooth, down-tempo ballad features Smith belting out in their signature falsetto, before ultimately confirming that the clip was for “Love Me More” on the last line featured in the clip. “Everyday I’m tryin’ not to hate myself,” they sing. “But lately it’s not hurtin’ like it did before/ Maybe I am learning how to love me more.”

Smith’s last album, Love Goes, was released on October 30, 2020, and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 charts. In March, the singer came under fire when songwriters Jordan Vincent, Christopher Miranda and Rosco Banlaoi accused Smith and pop singer Normani of stealing the hook and chorus of their Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit “Dancing With a Stranger” from one of their songs. “In both songs, the title, hook, chorus, lyrics, and musical composition are all the same—and are repeated throughout the song giving both songs their identities,” the songwriters wrote in their initial complaint.

