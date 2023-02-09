Sam Smith Drops Illustrated Lyric Video For ‘Lose You’ That Was Made on an iPad: Watch

Sam Smith is not ready to “Lose You” just yet — so they’re giving you another video to make sure you stick around.

On Wednesday (Feb. 9), Smith dropped the official lyric video for their track “Lose You,” off of their fourth studio album Gloria. Made on iPad, the video opens with a vibrantly-colored, illustrated Smith sitting back and relaxing to the tune of their song, before they begin to constantly shift and morph into various different shapes, as the song picks up.

The new clip was brought to life by illustrator Loreta Isac. Using the Procreate app for the iPad Pro, the creator says that she was inspired by Smith’s evocative lyrics, immediately coming up with the concept. “I was really in love with the imagination part of creating the lyric video, as it allowed me to feel the poetry of the song and then translate it into unexpected visual emotions and animation,” she said in a statement.

Gloria earned Smith their fourth consecutive top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 where the album clocked in at No. 7 — meanwhile, over in the UK, the album hit No. 1 on the Official Charts. Speaking in a statement about the album, Smith called Gloria “a celebration, of all the genres and all the female divas, vocalists and pop writers that I love. I harnessed all those memories and put them into one album. And I wanted to be defiant.”

Check out the official lyric video for Sam Smith’s “Lose You” above.