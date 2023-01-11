Sam Smith Teams Up With Koffee & Jessie Reyez For Seductive New Single ‘Gimme’: Stream It Now

When it comes to getting what they want, Sam Smith isn’t relying on euphemisms anymore.

On Wednesday (Jan. 11), Smith unveiled their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Jamaican reggae-rap star Koffee, and Canadian R&B singer Jessie Reyez. Bouncing with a dancehall flair, the track lays the lusty vibes on thick before Smith can even deliver such saucy lines like “Your eyes on my dun, dun-dun-dun/ I need you to come … closer.”

Reyez shines on the already-addictive chorus, and Koffee’s rapid-fire reggae verse gives the song a jolt of extra life, allowing Smith to shoot their otherworldly voice into the stratosphere on the final chorus. “Voyeurs are watching us/ Giving me such a rush,” the star sings alongside Reyez. “When I’m crazy and drunk on love/ Gimme what I want.”

In a statement released alongside the new single, Smith called the new song “filth,” saying that they wanted to be able to represent their sexual perspective on a track. “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of,” Smith said. “Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

“Gimme,” like its chart-topping predecesor “Unholy,” comes on the heels of a push for the song on TikTok, where Smith shared a few snippets of the track. Eventually, fans began to create their own dances to the track, specifically timed to Reyez’s hypnotic “gimme gimme gimme” refrain as they shook their booties on camera.

The new song is latest off of Smith’s forthcoming new album, Gloria. Due out Jan. 27 via Capitol Records, the new album promises to be a new take on Smith’s well-established sound. “It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation,” Smith said of Gloria in a statement. “It was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again. Oddly, it feels like my first-ever record. And it feels like a coming of age.”

Check out Sam Smith’s “Gimme,” featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez below: