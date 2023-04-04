Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Crosses 1 Billion Spotify Streams

If you feel like you’ve heard Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” approximately one billion times, new data might show you’re close to being right.

On Monday (April 3), Spotify announced that Smith and Petras were the latest inductees into the company’s Billions Club, after the pair’s viral hit single “Unholy” crossed the 1 billion streams mark. This is Smith’s fifth song to enter the Billions Club (following his tracks “Stay With Me,” “I’m Not the Only One,” “Too Good at Goodbyes” and “Dancing With a Stranger” with Normani, respectively), and Petras’ first.

To celebrate the news, Smith took to their social media to share a compilation video of the song’s success, showing off behind-the-scenes clips from the shoot of the music video, as well as viral dance challenges, beauty tutorials and covers of the track from TikTok. At the conclusion, Smith offered a simple message to their fans: “Thank you,” the text read.

Along with achieving the milestone, Smith and Petras’ “Unholy” has been added to Spotify’s Billions Club playlist, which was created in 2021 in order to help fans discover songs that had reached the formidable goal. “Spotify has long celebrated artist milestones and we wanted to find a unique way to honor the artists and songs fans can’t stop listening to,” Ashley Graver, the then-global head of creative artist partnerships, told Billboard at the time.

While “Unholy” continues to rack up streams, both Smith and Petras are pursuing new creative endeavors. Smith is currently preparing to embark on their globe-spanning Gloria Tour, which kicks off its European leg on April 12 at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena. Petras, meanwhile, has been teasing new music for the last few weeks, putting out an image of her backside on Tuesday with the caption “all will be revealed on Thursday.”

Check out the video to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” below: