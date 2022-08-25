Sam Smith Teases Their ‘Unholy’ Collab With Kim Petras Is ‘Coming Soon’

Get ready to dance, because queer pop stars Sam Smith and Kim Petras are getting ready to release a brand new banger.

On Thursday (Aug. 25), Smith posted two photos of themself and Petras posing in a studio on their social media, announcing that their new single together, “Unholy,” is “coming soon.” The singer did not share any specific dates for the song’s release.

However, Smith did share a series of videos over on their TikTok teasing clips of the new song. Over a grinding dance beat, Smith sings about a torrid affair taking place in a garage. “Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot/ At the body shop/ Doing something unholy,” Smith sings in the clips.

In a number of their posts on TikTok, Smith also showed them and Petras having some fun both in and out of the studio, coming up with new dances to their song and rocking out as they make it. Petras also teased a few clips of her featured slot on the song, as she appears to egg Smith on; “Mmm, daddy daddy/ If you wanna drop the addy get low/ Give me Fendi my Balenciaga daddy,” she sings.

Petras also chimed in on Twitter this week about her upcoming releases, letting her fans know that she had been released from “popstar jail” in a reference to a since-deleted string of tweets claiming her label was not allowing her to release new music. The star said that fans can expect two new songs from her in the next month (seemingly including “Unholy”).

When a fan claimed that they were “not ready” to hear the new song, Petras let them know that she wasn’t either. “I fear I’m not ready. It’s like the best song I’ve ever been a part of,” she wrote.

