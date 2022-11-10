×
Sam Smith Unveils Full ‘Gloria’ Tracklist, Including Collabs With Ed Sheeran, Jessie Reyez & Koffee: See It Here

The new listing comes just weeks after Smith earned their first No. 1 hit with the Kim Petras-assisted "Unholy."

Sam Smith
Sam Smith Michael Bailey Gates

Sailors, rejoice — the official tracklist for Sam Smith‘s long-awaited new album has finally arrived.

After teasing fans about the album one day prior, Smith revealed the titles of all 13 tracks off of their upcoming fourth studio album Gloria on Thursday (Nov. 10). In doing so, Smith also unveiled that the album has a number of featured artists set to join them, including Ed Sheeran, R&B-pop singer Jessie Reyez, Reggae performer Koffee and, of course, pop princess Kim Petras.

Reyez is set to appear on two of the album’s tracks — her name appears next to track four, titled “Perfect,” as well as track nine, titled “Gimme.” Koffee also makes an appearance on “Gimme,” while Sheeran will help close out the album on “Who We Love.”

Fans already know which song Petras is featured on — Smith and Petras made Billboard history when their sultry duet “Unholy” climbed to the summit of the Billboard Hot 100 on the week of Oct. 29, become the first solo non-binary and transgender artists to top the chart, respectively. “I am honestly speechless, overwhelmed, nautious [sic], and extremely happy,” Smith wrote in a statement about the track becoming their first No. 1 single. “This is ours Sailors. I do this for you and you only.”

While their collaborations with Sheeran, Koffee and Petras mark firsts for the singer, Smith and Reyez have worked together in the past — the pair teamed up with Calvin Harris for the DJ’s2018 single “Promises.”

Gloria is out everywhere on Jan. 27. Check out the full official tracklist and announcement below.

Gloria Tracklist:

1. “Love Me More”

2. “No God”

3. “Hurting Interlude”

4. “Lose You”

5. “Perfect” feat. Jessie Reyez

6. “Unholy” feat. Kim Petras

7. “How to Cry”

8. “Six Shots”

9. “Gimme” feat. Koffee & Jessie Reyez

10. “Dorothy’s Interlude”

11. “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”

12. “Gloria”

13. “Who We Love” feat. Ed Sheeran

