Sam Smith Is Ready to Give You What You Want With New Single Featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez

For fans of Sam Smith anxiously awaiting the release of the singer’s hotly anticipated album, fear not: They’re here to give you what you want.

On Saturday (Jan. 7), Smith announced that their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, would be dropping on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Teasing the new track on Instagram and TikTok, Smith also shared a snippet of the song’s infectious chorus, with them and Reyez singing the word “gimme what I want” over an undulating tropical beat.

Fans of Reyez will also be excited to know that this is not the only time the R&B star will be appearing on Smith’s new album Gloria — the singer is also credited as a featured artist on the song “Perfect.” Reyez was also announced as Smith’s special guest for their upcoming U.S. tour, which will see them hit arenas around the country this summer.

Gloria, which drops on Friday, Jan. 27, is marked to be something of a breakthrough for Smith in terms of songwriting and production. Speaking to Billboard for our August cover story last year, the star said that fans can expect to hear Smith’s “first non-heartbreak album,” and that the project was centered around the concept of queer joy. “I think joy for me, and for a lot of queer people, is quite a dangerous place,” Smith said “We’re all masters of pain, and I think it’s actually a very courageous act to step into the queer joy of it all.”

“Gimme” is out everywhere on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Check out the announcement and song teaser below: