Sam Smith Memorializes Late Trans Teen Brianna Ghey During London Gloria Tour Stop

While pop superstar Sam Smith may be caught up in the whirlwind of their globe-spanning Gloria Tour, they made sure to take time during their latest show to stop and honor a life taken too soon.

During their show at London’s O2 arena on Wednesday night, Smith opened the second act of their show with a cover of “Kissing You” by Des’ree. Wearing a gorgeous green ball gown, Smith also sported a halo-shaped headband emblazoned with the name “Brianna Ghey,” a 16-year-old transgender girl who was stabbed to death earlier this year in Warrington, England.

In fan-captured clips posted online, Smith can be seen standing atop a large structure with a single spotlight shining down on them, as they crooned the chorus of the 1997 ballad, the “love theme” from the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet. “‘Cause I’m kissing you,” Smith sang, as the arena’s jumbotron showed Ghey’s name in their headpiece. “Touch me deep/ Pure and true.”

Brianna Ghey was found dead with multiple stab wounds in a park in Warrington on Feb. 11. Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Ghey’s death; their trial begins July 10. Police announced that there will be a further inquest into Ghey’s killing after the trial and said at the time of their initial investigation that they were considering whether Ghey’s death would be categorized as a hate crime.

In a statement shared by Warrington Labour MP Charlotte Nichols back in February, Ghey’s family described her as “a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her” and said that her death left “a massive hole in our family.”

