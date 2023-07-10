Sam Smith Is Bursting With Kenergy About Their Upcoming Song on the ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack

Barbie-mania may seem like it’s already reached a fever pitch, but pop superstar Sam Smith is ready to give you one more reason to ramp up your excitement for Greta Gerwig’s forthcoming film.

On Monday (July 10), Smith took to their Instagram to share that they are the final celebrity guest set to join the already star-studded Barbie soundtrack. “Man I Am,” Smith’s take on a Barbie-related anthem, is set to debut on Friday, July 21, alongside the film and soundtrack.

“I cannot begin to express how incredibly excited I am to be a part of the soundtrack to this already iconic film,” Smith wrote on their Instagram before sharing just a little bit of what fans can expect from their new song. “I was invited by the incredible @iammarkronson and Greta Gerwig to write a song from the perspective of Ken for one of the scenes and we honestly had so much fun with this. I cannot wait for you to hear what we’ve created together.”

Smith joins a bevy of stars on the upcoming album — Dua Lipa, Charli XCX, FIFTY FIFTY, Karol G and Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice have already released their contributions to the album, while further songs are still set to debut, including ones from Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Haim, Dominic Fike, PinkPanthress and many more.

The news comes amid a busy time for Smith. Along with continuing their Gloria world tour, the singer released their hotly anticipated single with Madonna, “Vulgar,” in earlky June. “Man I Am” also doesn’t mark the last fans will be hearing from Smith in the near future — the star teased an upcoming single with Calvin Harris titled “Desire,” while they are also set to appear on a “lusty duet” with Anitta on her upcoming new album.

