‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 : How to Watch & Stream Online

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for another lap! Season 15, which arrived on Jan. 6, became the show’s highest-rated premiere in six years, according to Deadline.

Ariana Grande joined as a guest judge for the two-episode season premiere while Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews return as mainstays and Ts Madison is a rotating judge this season.

Fans can catch up on their favorite queens just in time for the new season. New episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

See below for how to watch and stream RuPaul’s Drag Race online.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 15

Although previous seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race have aired on VH1 and Logo, the new season will broadcast exclusively on MTV and stream on MTV.com.

Can I Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race for Free?

Yes! If you don’t already have MTV through a cable, satellite or a streaming subscription, sign up for a free trial to Philo for just $25/month after your first free week.

Stream 60+ channels and enjoy unlimited DVR with Philo. The platform is currently offering a seven-day free trial here, so you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race and other shows, movies and more without paying anything up front. Want to save on your streaming bill? T-Mobile is offering an even deeper discount on Philo subscriptions for a full year.

Not interested in Philo? You can also find a free trial through Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream to stream live television, including MTV. Other ways to watch and stream Ru-Paul’s Drag Race: Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Verizon Fios.

Additionally, the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is available on Prime Video in select locations and and on Vudu, along with the previous seasons that you can stream right now.

How to Watch All Seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on platforms such as Philo, Paramount+ and Hulu.

Not familiar with Paramount+? The ViacomCBS’s streaming service launched in 2021, replacing CBS All Access. When you sign up for a 30-day free trial to Prime Video, you can also get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+ that will be billed through your Amazon Prime account. Click here for other ways to get free Paramount+.

New Hulu subscribers can choose between Hulu with or without ads to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online. Alternatively, the Hulu + Live TV package offers customers 85+ live channels, including MTV. Sign up for Hulu here.

Who’s on This Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

This season’s queens vying for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 include Amethyst, Anetra, Sasha Colby, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Jax, Sugar and Spice.

Watch the season 15 trailer below.