Here’s Who Won ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14

After a magnificent season, RuPaul’s Drag Race crowned a season 14 winner on Friday (April 22). Filmed at the Flamingo in Las Vegas, where RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! is currently on stage, RuPaul brought out the queens of Drag Race season 14 for a showgirl glitz extravaganza. Unlike past seasons, season 14 got to the grand finale with a top 5 for the first time ever: Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill were all lined up vying for the crown.

Each queen performed a song during the broadcast prior to the final lip-sync showdown that determined the winner. Angeria told us to “Check My Track Record,” Bosco heated things up with “Devil,” Daya Betty reminded us she’s a “Fighter,” Willow dragged humanity on “I Hate People” and Camden declared “I Fell Down (I Got Back Up).”

Based on the performances, Ru decided that the final two competing for the crown would be Willow Pill, wearing a giant oversized pink-and-black-striped suit in the vein of Tim Burton meets David Byrne, and Lady Camden, dressed in white wearing a royal crown and knee-high gold boots. That meant a lip sync finale face-off to Cher’s ABBA cover of “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” complete with several mid-performance surprise outfit reveals.

In the end, Ru decided the winner was Willow Pill, who walked away with $150,000, a $50 bump up from last season. The runner-up, Camden, still netted a nice $50,000 cash prize. “I want to thank my family and friends and most of all I want to thank Kornbread’s ankle,” Willow said after snatching the crown, nodding to the fact that her friend on season 14, early frontrunner Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, was forced to leave the competition early on doctors’ orders thanks to an injury.

The end of season 14 is far from the end of Drag Race on TV screens in 2022. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars returns for season 7 on May 20 on Paramount+ for an all-winners season.