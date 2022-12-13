‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Moves to MTV for Its Biggest Season Yet: Meet the Queens of Season 15

If RuPaul’s Drag Race were an actual, real-life drag race, then its latest announcement would rival the Grand Prix itself.

On Monday (Dec. 12), the long-running franchise announced a “global expansion” of the Drag Race brand, which includes a new deal that will see the flagship show move over from VH1 (its home for the last six years) to MTV for its long-awaited 15th season. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), the franchise unveiled the full cast for season 15, revealing the most queens on one season of the main series than ever before.

In alphabetical order, season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will see Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sugar and Spice all compete for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar — as well as a newly increased cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race isn’t the only show benefitting from the franchise’s new development. As part of the expansion, MTV also announced three brand new Drag Race spin-off shows that will be arriving in Brazil, Germany and Mexico via MTV and Paramount+. All of this will also culminate in the first-ever season of Drag Race Global All Stars, in which fan-favorite queens from many of the different Drag Race franchises will come together for a head-to-head battle on Paramount+.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Friday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the official “meet the queens” livestream below: