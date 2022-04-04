‘Drag Race’ Eliminee Jorgeous Gladly Accepts Her Title as Season 14’s Lip Sync Assassin

After multiple weeks in which no queens were sent home on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the latest episode saw the axe drop on the remaining contestants.

The episode, which aired on Friday, Apr. 1, the remaining seven queens were tasked with putting on a roast of judge Ross Matthews. Sharpening their verbal knives, the queens poked and jabbed at each other, the judges, and even Ru herself, to varying degrees of success. Bosco, who was nearly eliminated last week, won the challenge, while Daya Betty, Jorgeous and DeJa Skye all wound up in the bottom, where Ru revealed that two girls would be sashaying away this episode.

Performing in a three-way lip sync to the Olivia Rodrigo‘s Billboard Hot 100-topping 2021 smash “good 4 u,” the queens did everything they good to capture the judges’ attention — ultimately Daya Betty earned her spot in the competition, while DeJa and Jorgeous were both asked to sashay away. Below, Billboard chats with Jorgeous about her time on the show, creating behind-the-scenes drama, and becoming the season’s undisputed lip sync assassin.

How are you feeling about your time on the show, Jorgeous?

I’m really proud of myself for everything that I’ve done and showcased on the show! It’s been crazy getting all the love from the fans — my lil’ Hot Cheeto Girls out there. It’s been really amazing, I’ve learned so much about myself watching myself on TV. I will say, I was constantly thinking while watching, “I could have took it to the next level.” But you know what, now I’m just way more confident in myself.

You lip-synced five times this season and won four of those, so it’s safe to say that you are the lip sync assassin of season 14. What advice would you give to girls looking to improve their lip syncs?

[laughs] Thank you, I’ll take it! Honestly, it’s about feeling the music. You don’t have to do too much to entertain, it’s all about the emotion of it all. Find the groove and then just do your thing … I don’t know, it’s so hard for me to say, because when I did those lip syncs, I fully blacked out and went into another state of mind. I’m living in my own fantasy and having fun with it, you know?

I love that you gave a classic drag dance move a name this season. Are you happy to have “punching the ghost” as part of your legacy?

[Laughs.] Get them ghosts out of here! Yes, absolutely, I’m so proud to coin the title, honey.

Something that I adore about you is that you were the quiet drama queen of the season — while some of the louder girls would get into you, you were kind of sneaky in the way you stirred the pot. Did you catch yourself doing that while on set?

Oh, absolutely! At the end of the day, any girl can say anything about me, and I won’t care one bit. But in those moments, yeah, I’d shoot ’em a sly little like, “Yeah, girl, we’ve heard it before.” Honestly, I remember the Rusical episode where they asked us who should go home and why, I let Bosco have it! I said, “You wanna talk about track record? You were in the bottom three times in one episode!” I just thought, when RuPaul asks that question, she doesn’t wanna hear about how much we love all of the other girls, she wants an answer! So I gave a little bit of spice, what can I say? But watching that back, yeah, I was like, “Who am I? She’s brutal!”

We should talk about the roast — this is a very difficult challenge, because roasting is an art form that a lot of professional comedians can’t even do. Did that contribute to the sort of defeated approach you had in this challenge?

Oh, I was fully in my head about it for the whole challenge — having to tell a story with these punchlines sprinkled throughout is so hard. I couldn’t wrap my head around it whatsoever, and… I don’t know, I felt like there were so many other funny girls who are great with their words who were in the challenge, so I was like, “Yeah, I’m gonna get roasted just for attempting to roast someone.” It was really tough.

We got to see a little bit of it, but I would love to know — when Ru announced that two out of the three lip syncing queens would be sashaying away, what was your initial reaction?

Oh, I fully thought, “B–ch, I’m fine.” [Laughs.] I thought I had it in the bag, I won’t lie! This was my fifth time lip syncing, and I thought that neither of those girls were gonna take me out. And then Ru said my name, and I was fully gagged. But at the same time, I did feel like it was not my best lip sync of the season.

Listen, it turns out that “good 4 u” isn’t an easy song for lip syncing!

Absolutely! It was just like, there were so many syllables and words, and it felt like everything was going way too fast. I was like, “Jesus, I already have so much pressure on me, these words are not sticking.”

Well, before I let you go, we’ve been asking all of the queens from season 14 — is there a song, an album or an artist that has been giving you inspiration as of late?

Oh, Janet Jackson, hands down. Janet is my all-time favorite, but the song of hers that really speaks to me, and I do it at almost every booking that I’ve gone to, is “Throb.” It’s a crazy song, her dance moves are so wild, I just love her, she’s amazing.