‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 : How to Watch & Stream Online

RuPaul’s Drag Race is back for another lap! Season 15 of the hit series premieres on VH1 on Friday (Jan. 6) at 8 p.m. ET.

Ariana Grande will join as a guest judge for the two-episode season premiere, while Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews return as mainstays and Ts Madison is a rotating judge this season.

With the finale just hours away, fans can still catch up on their favorite queens just in time for the new season. See below for how to watch and stream RuPaul’s Drag Race online.

How to Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 15

Althrough previous season of RuPaul’s Drag Race have aired on VH1 and Logo, the new season will broadcast exclusively on MTV and stream on MTV.com.

Can I Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race for Free?

Yes! If you don’t already have MTV through a cable, satellite or a streaming subscription, sign up for a free trial to Philo for just $25/month after your first free week.

Philo, which offers more than 60 channels and unlimited DVR, is currently offering a seven-day free trial here, so you can stream RuPaul’s Drag Race and more. Want to save on your streaming bill? T-Mobile has a deal that gives you an even deeper discount on Philo for a year.

You can also find a free trial through Fubo TV, Direct TV Stream and Verizon Fios. Other ways to watch and stream Ru-Paul’s Drag Race: Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and Verizon Fios.

Additionally, the newest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race will be available to stream on Prime Video along with the previous seasons that you can stream right now and on Vudu.

How to Watch All Seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars are available to stream online via a number of streaming services, such as Philo, Paramount+ and Hulu.

Not familiar with Paramount+? The ViacomCBS’s streaming service launched in 2021, replacing CBS All Access. When you sign up for a 30-day free trial to Prime Video, you can also get a seven-day free trial to Paramount+ that will be billed through your Amazon Prime account.

New Hulu subscribers can choose between Hulu with or without ads to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race online. Alternatively, the Hulu + Live TV package offers customers 85+ live channels, including MTV. Sign up for Hulu here.

Who’s on This Season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars?

This season’s queens vying for the ultimate title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” and a grand prize of $200,000 include Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Sugar and Spice.