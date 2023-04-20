Bring Back My Girls: Meet the Official Cast of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8’

The end of each new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is bittersweet — you’re happy to have a new winner, but sad to see the show come to an end. This year, you can rest easy, because the Drag Race drought won’t last for long.

On Thursday (April 20), Paramount+ unveiled the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8. The season premiere, which will take place Friday, May 12, on Paramount+, will consist of a two episodes as 12 returning queens compete for a cash prize of $200,000 and a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” alongside past All Stars winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Shea Couleé, Kylie Sonique Love and Jinkx Monsoon.

The supersized cast features former competitors Alexis Michelle (season nine), Darienne Lake (season six), Heidi N Closet (season 12), Jaymes Mansfield (season nine), Jessica Wild (season two), Jimbo (Canada’s Drag Race season one & U.K. vs. The World season one), Kahanna Montrese (season 11), Kandy Muse (season 13), LaLa Ri (season 13), Monica Beverly Hillz (season five), Mrs. Kasha Davis (season seven) and Naysha Lopez (season eight).

The news comes on the heels of the latest Drag Race crowning. Last week, Sasha Colby took home the top prize for season 15. In an interview with Billboard shortly after her victory, Colby said that she felt awestruck that she managed to win the competition. “When I made a miracle happen by winning [Miss] Continental, I sort of thought that you get one miracle in your lifetime,” she said. “But it’s wild to think that we made magic again.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12. Watch the full “Meet the Queens” video below: