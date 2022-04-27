The ‘Drag Race All Stars 7’ Cast Just Lip-Synched to This Hit in Front of Kelly Clarkson

Any fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race knows that the key to becoming a successful drag queen — both on and off the show — is mastering the art of the lip sync. So, Kelly Clarkson put half of the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 to the test.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday (April 27) to promote the upcoming All Stars season, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé and Yvie Oddly all spoke to the importance of the lip sync as it pertains to Drag Race. “Lip syncing for your life is when the two … either bottoms or tops come together, duke it out and fight each other,” Raja explained to Clarkson. “And then whoever wins the lip sync is the winner of the night.”

Unsatisfied with a mere description, Clarkson asked that the queens put their skills on display for her audience. X Change “protested” this, saying, “Kelly, no, I don’t like attention,” but Clarkson quickly quipped back to her, “I don’t like attention either, so you’re gonna do it to my song.”

Sashaying their way to her in-studio stage, the four queens performed in a head-to-head-to-head-to-head lip-sync smackdown to the Kelly Clarkson classic, “Miss Independent.” Each delivering sultry, amped-up renditions of the song’s iconic chorus, the queens served face before receiving some delightful applause and praise from Miss Independent herself.

Each of the queens appearing on the show, along with the four other contestants featured on the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, The Vivienne and Trinity the Tuck) have previously won a season of Drag Race, and will return to the competition to compete for the title of Queen of All Queens, and a cash prize of $200,000.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 premieres Friday, May 20, on Paramount+. Check out the cast lip-synching to “Miss Independent” on The Kelly Clarkson Show below: