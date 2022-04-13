‘Drag Race All Stars 7’ Is an All-Winners Season: See the Eight Competitors

Fans have asked for new formats of the winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars formula for years — now, the show’s producers have heard their most ardent demands and are giving the people what they want.

On Wednesday (April 13), Paramount+ announced the upcoming seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, in which all eight contestants will be former winners from the franchise. Debuting on the streaming platform Friday, May 20, the eight queens will be competing against one another for a doubled cash prize of $200,000, as well as the illustrious title “Queen of All Queens.”

The winners heading to the runway on All Stars 7 are Jaida Essence Hall (season 12), Jinkx Monsoon (season 5), Monét X Change (season 10, All Stars 4), Raja (season 3), Shea Couleé (season 9, All Stars 5), Trinity the Tuck (season 9, All Stars 4), The Vivienne (season 1 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK) and Yvie Oddly (season 11).

Along with bringing back the All Stars format, Paramount+ also announced the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, where fans will get behind-the-scenes looks at the backstage drama on the set of All Stars 7.

An “extended first look” at the new season and its eight returning winners will be shown during the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14, taking place on Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Last week’s episode of the show made herstory when no queens were eliminated, giving each of the remaining five queens (Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden and Willow Pill) a spot in the finale.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7 will premiere Friday, May 20 on Paramount+. Check out the official “Meet the Queens” below.