RuPaul Admits to Having Favorite ‘Drag Race’ Queens, But He Won’t Tell You Which Ones

With RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars officially back on television, fans of the franchise are getting to see more of their favorite queens yet again. In a new interview, RuPaul admitted that he, too, has some favorites among the 100-plus contestants in show’s history.

Explore Explore RuPaul See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (May 24), Ru spoke to the late-night host about All Stars 7, the all-winners installment of his Emmy award-winning reality franchise, before Kimmel asked whether or not Ru had favorites among the show’s many contestants.

Related Here Are All the Music Events at the 2022 Tribeca Festival

“Of course I have favorites, but I’m not gonna tell you who they are,” Ru exclaimed, feigning exasperation before jabbing back at the host by asking if he had a favorite among his four children. “Don’t say it out loud — just show me with your eyes,” he said, laughing.

The moment came after Kimmel teased an upcoming appearance on the show from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, joking with Ru about her chances at “winning” the competition. “I don’t wanna give anything away,” Ru said. “But I think she has a very good chance at winning.”

Earlier in their conversation, after getting a good laugh from some of the various vendors who appeared on the floor of RuPaul’s DragCon this year, Ru told the comedian about the advice she offers every queen who wins Drag Race. “When the girls win our show, I tell them … ‘You must pay your taxes, number one, and number two, do not read the comments on social media,'” Ru shared. “It’s just funny how, in show business, people fall into the same mistakes all the time.”

Throughout the wide-ranging conversation, the pair also spoke about Ru’s love of cars, and even about the famous phone numbers that Ru keeps, including the numbers of late icons such as Bea Arthur and Aretha Franklin. Before long, the two hosts were talking about having a seance for all of the folks in their phones who have passed on.

“Instead of having a medium come and contact the dead, we’ll just call them,” Kimmel offered, before Ru mimed such a call: “‘Hello, is the Queen of Soul there?'”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars are available to stream on Paramount+ starting Fridays at 12 a.m. PT. Check out RuPaul’s full interview with Jimmy Kimmel below: