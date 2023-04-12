×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Who Should Be Crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar? Vote!

The finale episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs on Friday, April 14.

The cast of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15
The cast of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Courtesy of MTV

After three months, 12 eliminations and 20 lip syncs, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is finally coming to a close on Friday (April 14).

Related

.

Every Rusical from ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Ranked Worst to Best

The finale (airing Friday at 8 p.m. on MTV) will see the show’s four finalists — Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Sasha Colby — duke it out for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, as well as the series’ record-high cash prize of $200,000.

Drag Race has yet to announce the specific format of this year’s finale. Throughout the show’s history, finale episodes have had a tendency to change — while the final episodes for much of the show’s history simply featured a series of performances and interviews before the winner was crowned, more recent seasons have seen each of the top queens battle for the title in a series of lip syncs.

Related

Maren Morris

Maren Morris, Jonathan Van Ness to Be Honored at 2023 GLAAD Media Awards

Explore

Explore

RuPaul

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

With the format still unannounced, there are a number of criteria that could be used to choose a winner from season 15. If fans go purely off of queens’ track records on the show, then Sasha Colby would stand out as the clear front-runner — the former Miss Continental winner has taken home four challenge wins (more than any of the other finalists), and never landed in the bottom two. If fans are looking for the queen with the best lip sync record, Mistress Isabelle Brooks is currently undefeated when it comes to lip syncs, having survived both lip syncs she performed in on the show.

Whatever your criteria, the question still remains; who do you think should win RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15? Vote in our official poll below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad