Rina Sawayama Plots U.S. Tour Ahead of ‘Hold the Girl’ Album Release: See the Dates

As we inch ever-closer to the impending release of Rina Sawayama‘s sophomore album, the singer is gearing up to bring her new songs to an even wider audience.

Sawayama announced her upcoming North American tour on Wednesday (July 27). Kicking off on Nov. 1 in Brooklyn, NY at Avant Gardner, the 13-date run will see Sawayama cross the U.S through Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas and Arizona, before closing out with a show at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Explore Explore Rina Sawayama See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Pre-sales for each of the dates are currently underway, with the full sale taking place Friday (July 29) at 10 a.m. local time on her website. The new tour will come just after Sawayama’s upcoming U.K. and Ireland leg, including her hotly anticipated performance at London’s O2 Brixton Academy.

Alongside the tour announcement, Sawayama shared “Hold The Girl,” the titular track off her forthcoming new LP. A post-disco, glitching anthem, the infectious new single tracks Sawayama’s embrace of her inner child, letting go of residual guilt from childhood trauma and letting her younger self know that “I won’t leave you on your own.”

“‘Hold the Girl’ was the first song I wrote for the record,” Sawayama explained of the new single in the statement. “I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song … that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.” She added a note to her fans on Twitter that the album’s release date had been pushed back to Sept. 16 due to production issues, “but I’ve added another single release so ur fed.”

Check out the full list of Sawayama’s U.S. tour dates, as well as her new single “Hold the Girl,” below.

11/1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner

11/4 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/5 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/6 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/9 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/12 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/18 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ FoxTheater

11/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium