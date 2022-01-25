The Recording Academy Teams Up with GLAAD to Promote LGBTQ Diversity in Music

In a historic new partnership, the Recording Academy and GLAAD are partnering to help foster greater inclusion for the LGBTQ community within the music industry.

On Tuesday (Jan. 25), the two organizations announced their new partnership, in which the Recording Academy is donating $150,000 to the LGBTQ advocacy organization as a means of bolstering their efforts in “diversifying the music industry and championing musicians in the LGBTQ+ community,” according to a press release.

“We’re thrilled to double-down on our commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion in partnership with GLAAD to inspire a culture of belonging and respect within the music industry,” said Recording Academy board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt in a statement. “This partnership embodies our joint commitment to accelerate progress for LGBTQ+ voices and ensure that the music community is representative of the many diverse artists who contribute to and call this industry home.”

Along with the donation, the Recording Academy and GLAAD are also partnering to promote LGBTQ diversity through a series of new initiatives. Among these new ventures are editorial spotlights on LGBTQ artists on the organizations’ websites, LGBTQ-inclusive diversity, equity and inclusion training for Recording Academy leaders hosted by the GLAAD Media Institute, the Recording Academy providing support for the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards, and GLAAD executives participating in the Recording Academy’s ongoing DEI speakers series.

“The music industry is one of the most powerful avenues for bringing cultural conversations around diversity and inclusion to the forefront,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “Our new partnership with the Recording Academy will shape the future of LGBTQ+ inclusion in music and uplift underrepresented voices within the industry who have been overlooked for far too long.”

The news comes days after GLAAD announced the nominees for their 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards this spring, with artists including Lil Nas X, Halsey, Elton John, Brandi Carlile and many more receiving nominations for their work throughout the last year. The Recording Academy, meanwhile, recently postponed the 2022 Grammy Awards due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, announcing that the ceremony would now be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.