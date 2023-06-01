Rebecca Black’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, Rebecca Black reminds the community that, despite recent attempts, “you cannot be erased.”

When I was going through everything that I was going through with my beginnings as an artist, I was just a kid who went viral and then was left to kind of fend for myself. At the beginning, the first people that really had my back were the queer community.

I felt like there was some sort of common thread, even just through an experiential commonality, where we were able to resonate with each other. That was something that always stood out to me, even as a kid — the way that they stand together with with those that they feel have been on a similar path, even if it has nothing to do with actually being queer. That ended up being really impactful in the ways that I learned to stick up for myself, even if I didn’t really know how to do it at the time.

I really struggled with trusting myself to make choices that felt true, and not purely making them because somebody else who was older or “wiser” told me to make them. Understanding how I felt about my sexuality and what that meant to me was a journey I went through completely on my own. It was one of the first times that I really could identify that this came from nowhere else. It felt like the first thing that was really mine. As a young person, it’s so easy to be pointed in so many different directions of what everyone else thinks that you should be doing — that was such a seed into really learning how to trust myself and how to hold an experience as my own. It was just simply the truth.

I grew up in a conservative area — so, unfortunately, I’ve been surrounded by [anti-LGBTQ] rhetoric for a pretty long time. I’ve had so many conversations with people in my life about what’s going on and trying to warn them about what’s to come. Here we are now, a few years down the line, and everything that queer people said was going to happen is happening. I just wish that people, especially those close to queer people, would learn how to listen. It feels like every day, I wake up to a new headline, and see something that makes me makes me scared.

I just hope that people know: they’re trying to erase you, but they cannot. You cannot be erased. You deserve to live the life that you are living. In the end, the safety is out there. Never give up on on trying to find that. For me, as a kid, the internet was actually an incredibly powerful tool for finding my people, even when in my own world, I felt really disillusioned and really scared. Never stop trying, and if you have queer people in your life, check up on them.

Love,

Rebecca