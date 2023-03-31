Reba McEntire Slams Tennessee’s Anti-Drag Laws: ‘God Bless ’Em to Wear Those High Heels’

Reba McEntire prefers to stay out of politics, but when it comes to the recent anti-drag laws passed in Tennessee, she’s making her opinion clear.

In an interview with the L.A. Times published Friday (March 31), the 68-year-old country queen opened up about feeling “disappointed,” but not surprised, by the actions of the state’s Gov. Bill Lee. Earlier this month, the politician signed widely controversial laws banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care and blocking drag queens from performing in many public spaces.

“I wish they would spend that much time and energy and money on feeding the homeless children in those two counties,” she countered.

The “Survivor” singer reasserted her policy of staying out of politics — “My job is to entertain … I’m not there to influence people one way or another how to vote” — but said she thinks the anti-drag bill missed the mark so clearly, she sees no issue in speaking out about it. “I mean, we’ve got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women?” McEntire continued.

“God bless ’em to wear those high heels — I feel for ’em,” added the three-time Grammy winner. “But let’s center our attention on something that really needs attention.”

McEntire is currently gearing up to headline the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the first time Saturday (April 1) in addition to coaching contestants on this season of The Voice as a guest mentor, for which she’ll work alongside former daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson. In 2015, the Reba star divorced Narvel Blackstock, whose son Brandon Blackstock split from Clarkson after seven years of marriage in 2020.

McEntire’s comments about the Tennessee bills come on Transgender Day of Visibility. She joins dozens of other musicians in speaking out against the recent surge of anti-LGBTQ laws, including Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Lizzo, Jason Isbell and more.