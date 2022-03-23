Raven-Symoné Joins Disney Colleagues in Walkout Over Florida’s ‘Ridiculous’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Raven-Symoné led the cast and creative team behind Raven’s Home in a walkout on Tuesday to protest Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill’ we the cast of Raven’s Home are walking out,” the longtime Disney Channel star captioned her post. “In [today’s] world it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward not backwards. Every family every person and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.”

In the clip, Raven-Symoné got even more candid, shouting, “We are walking out today in support of this ridiculous bill; we don’t like it! We’re walking out. It’s stupid!” before adding, “We love everyone and support, support, support. Bye! We out! We walkin’ out!”

The actress — who married wife Miranda Pearman-Maday in 2020 — joined her fellow Disney employees who planned the full-day walkout to protest the company’s initial response to the discriminatory legislation, which would ban educators in Florida from teaching, or even mentioning, LGBTQ+ concepts, issues or historical figures in elementary school classrooms. An amendment to the bill would also require employees to out students to their parents at home if they felt safe enough to confide in an adult at school about their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Other stars employed by Disney — including Kerry Washington, Josh Gad, Oscar Isaac and more — have also spoken out about the stance the company first took upon learning of the legislation.

Watch Raven-Symoné’s message during the walkout below.