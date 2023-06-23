Randy Rainbow Mocks the Absurdity of Trump’s Classified Documents Case With Beatles Parody

Donald Trump is facing a mounting legal crisis, with evidence continuing to pile up around his indictment on 37 felony counts ranging from mishandling classified documents, obstructing justice and more. Randy Rainbow, naturally, is having a field day.

Related 43 Times Parody Singer Randy Rainbow Roasted Donald Trump

In the comedian’s latest parody video posted Friday (June 23), Rainbow skewers Trump for his legal “strategy” in the face of a historic criminal case against the former president. Starting out his video as he typically does, Rainbow conducts a fake interview with Trump — this time pulling clips from the mogul’s interview with Fox News‘ Bret Baier in which the former Apprentice host all but admitted to obstructing justice.

As Trump flails in the interview, claiming that the pieces of paper he showed to people were not “documents per se,” Rainbow quickly lashes back. “Sweetie, I don’t mean to grab you by the ‘per se,” he quips. “But according to the indictment, there is a recording of you saying, and I quote, ‘Look at me, I have classified documents, these are definitely not declassified, look at me, look at me, I’m a big boy. Daddy, please love me.'”

Just as things were heating up in his faux one-on-one with Trump, Rainbow launches into his latest song, titled “Donald in the John With Boxes.” Styled after The Beatles’ classic hit “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” Rainbow goes full Sgt. Pepper mode, complete with multicolored outfits and spot-on facial hair, to mock the fact that the former president was keeping boxes of classified documents in his bathroom.

“Just within reach of his diapers and Pepto/ Our national secrets and nuclear codes,” Rainbow sings. “Sits on the can thumbing classified records/ Like they’re old golf magazines.”

The new video comes just after Rainbow announced his forthcoming tour, aptly titled Randy Rainbow for President, which will see the comedian bringing his brand of political parodies across the country this fall. Tickets are currently on sale on his website.

Check out Randy Rainbow’s “Donald in the John with Boxes” parody above.