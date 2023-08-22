Randy Rainbow Slams Donald Trump Over Criminal Indictments in ‘Funny Girl’ Parody

While Donald Trump plans to turn himself over to Georgia authorities on Thursday (Aug. 24) after being indicted for attempting to interfere in the 2020 election, internet star Randy Rainbow is making sure to take another shot at the beleaguered former president.

Related 44 Times Parody Singer Randy Rainbow Roasted Donald Trump

On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Rainbow unveiled his latest parody video, mocking Trump for his four indictments and 91 felony charges for alleged crimes ranging from mishandling classified information to RICO violations. As Rainbow puts it in a faux interview with Trump at the outset of his new clip, “Just nine more and you get a free mugshot!”

As the music behind him slowly picks up, Rainbow immediately launches into a song titled “Don’t Arraign on His Parade,” a cheeky parody of Bob Merrill and Jule Styne’s classic Broadway number “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from Funny Girl. Dressed in his best Barbra Streisand-as-Fanny Brice drag, Rainbow jeeringly applauds Trump’s full-steam-ahead approach to his 2024 campaign, while adding that “he can run, but he can’t win a race in handcuffs.”

Just as he reaches the song’s iconic bridge, Rainbow quickly switches gears to deliver a cheeky rendition of The Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” (with the lyrics appropriately switched to “he’s so indicted”). Popping on screen in full-blown ’80s cosplay, Rainbow continues to lambast the former president, singing that “he’s about to lose in court, and he doesn’t like it!”

While Trump may be facing significant legal troubles in the immediate future, his popularity among Republican voters remains as strong as ever — in a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Trump held a 37 percentage point lead over his nearest Republican challenger, Ron DeSantis, while all other potential candidates failed to garner more than 3 percent support.

Check out Randy Rainbow’s latest parody video above.