Watch Randy Rainbow Give a ‘Hairspray’-Style Middle Finger to Ron DeSantis in New Parody Video

While tensions continue to flare between former president Donald Trump and embattled Florida governor Ron DeSantis, internet sensation Randy Rainbow is pulling out his popcorn to watch the chaos ensue.

On Monday (May 15), Rainbow unveiled his latest parody video, “Welcome to DeSantis,” taking jabs at the governor as the politician prepares to announce his long-awaited 2024 presidential run. Kicking things off with a classic Randy Rainbow fake interview, the comedian points to the controversial policies DeSantis has passed into law before sarcastically saying that he would make a great president.

“Who needs cultural advancement, diversity, compassion, or Trixie Mattel?” Rainbow mockingly quips. “This country is in a slow-burning UberX headed right back to the dark ages, and baby, you’re just the heartless, autocratic wannabe to drive us there!”

As is custom, Rainbow launches directly into song with a hilarious re-invention of “Welcome to the 60’s” from the 2002 musical Hairspray, but this time with DeSantis’ all-but-announced presidential run in his sights. Addressed jeeringly to former Trump voters (referred to simply as “MAGA” throughout the video), the song derides DeSantis’ policies and teases what a potential presidency from the governor would look like.

“Welcome to the bigoted old-timey days/ Where we ban all the books, and we hate all the gays,” Rainbow croons on the song’s bridge. Later, he piles on even more, singing that voters ought to “Hide your wife and children when DeSantis runs/ ‘Cause our lives are secondary to their godd–n guns.”

Putting a button on his top-tier parody, Rainbow takes a final swipe at DeSantis as his polling numbers continue to plummet. “Put an end to those pesky old human rights,” Rainbow says with a caustic smile. “‘Cause we know that he’ll fight for our nation/ ‘Til at last it’s safe for wealthy Christian whites — ugh, finally!”

This marks the second time that Rainbow has taken aim specifically at DeSantis through his videos. Back in April 2022, Rainbow dedicated his parody video “GAY!” entirely to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Check out Rainbow’s full video for “Welcome to DeSantis” below: