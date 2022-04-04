Randy Rainbow Won’t Stop Saying ‘Gay’ to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in New Parody: Watch

After Florida governor Ron DeSantis officially signed the oft-discussed “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law March 28, LGBTQ critics have been out in full force condemning both him and the state government for passing such blatantly homophobic legislation.

The latest critic to weigh in? Viral comedian Randy Rainbow, had some choice words for DeSantis. In his latest parody video released on Monday (April 4), Rainbow refused to stop saying “gay” so much, that he even titled the video “Gay!”

Starting out in his usual format — staging a faux interview with DeSantis — Rainbow questions why the governor would prevent kids from being able to have healthy, safe discussions about sexuality and gender in the classroom. To demonstrate his point, Rainbow asked the governor, “How would you feel if we signed a bill prohibiting everyone from talking about slimy, self-interested, douchebag politicians with no sex appeal who buy all their suits off the clearance rack at Burlington Coat Factory?”

With that, Rainbow launched into his song — set to the tune of “Shy” by Mary Rodgers from her 1959 musical Once Upon a Mattress — and repeatedly asserts his own gayness throughout the song, flying in the face of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill’s moniker. As he continually says the word “gay” louder and louder, Rainbow also takes time to continue mocking the governor’s policy.

“All your thinly veiled hate/ Is a dangerous trend/ It’s such a vile cliché,” he sang, feigning a smile. “But you’d rather talk straight/ And I hate to offend/ So I’ll try not to say that I’m as/ Gay as an easter bouquet!”

As he brought the number to a glitzy, glamorous close, Rainbow offered one more nugget of moral wisdom to the Florida governor when it comes to the new law: “Should you say/ ‘Why not tuck it away?’/ Kindly, f–k yourself.”

Check out Randy Rainbow’s full parody song “Gay!” below: