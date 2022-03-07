Randy Rainbow Is Bringing His Pink Glasses to the Stage With Upcoming U.S. Book Tour

Fans of viral comedian Randy Rainbow, rejoice! The bespectacled parody singer may be coming to a city near you in April.

On Monday (March 7), Rainbow announced a brand new set of dates for his upcoming book tour. Promoting his new memoir, Playing With Myself (out April 19 via St. Martin’s Press), Rainbow will bring his show to New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia starting on April 19. The live show, according to a press release, will feature Rainbow as well as some “special guests” in conversation talking about the star’s life.

“There’s so much fake news out there about me. I can’t wait to set the record straight and finally give people a peek behind the green screen,” Rainbow said in a statement, adding that Playing With Myself will answer the question: “Can an introverted musical theater nerd with a MacBook and a dream save the world, one show tune at a time?”

Rainbow rose to internet fame during the early days of Donald Trump’s presidency, where he repurposed everything from show tunes to major pop songs, all in service of trolling the former commander in chief as often as he could. Today, Rainbow continues to make parody videos, now typically aimed at similarly outspoken Republican lawmakers such as Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Taylor-Greene, as well as lampooning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to Rainbow’s Playing With Myself book tour (which includes a signed copy of the book) go on sale Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time on Rainbow’s website. Check out the full list of tour dates below: