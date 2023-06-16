Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Victoria Monét, Vagabon, Saucy Santana & More

What better way to celebrate Pride than with some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Victoria Monét’s new summer anthem to Vagabon’s TK, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Victoria Monét is ready to give you the mood boost you’re looking for. “On My Mama,” the latest from the R&B sensation, serves as a slick reminder that the singer is in a class all her own. Dripping with swagger and some smartly-placed horns, the track follows Monét as she flexes all of the qualities that make her That Girl — the most potent of which is her stone cold delivery, oozing pure confidence off of every syllable.

Vagabon, “Can I Talk My S–t?”

A title like “Can I Talk My S–t?” might lead listeners to think that Vagabon’s new song is another bossed-up anthem for the summer time. While the new single certainly offers a healthy dose of that confidence (especially as the singer stressed that “I know what you like/ It’s impressive, right?”), “Can I Talk” would more accurately be described as Vagabon at her most blunt. Between confessing that she’s “way too high for this” and feeling like she’s “been getting way too bold,” Vagabon doesn’t hold back on this stunning new song.

Saucy Santana feat. Flo Milli, “Whole Family”

Don’t come for Saucy Santana, lest he clap back at you like this. “Whole Family,” featuring fellow rap diva Flo Milli, sees Santana fully in his revenge bag, calling not only his haters but their families, vowing to sleep with as many daddies as it takes to get them to keep his name out of their mouths. Add onto that a fabulous sample of The Sugerhill Gang’s iconic “Apache,” and you’ve got an an absolute banger to help you celebrate the summer.

Moore Kismet, “Run Away!”

Moore Kismet is ready for a change. On their latest track “Run Away!” the fast-rising DJ and producer refuses to stay put. The undulating single follows through lines of fear, anxiety, euphoria, rage, and just about every other emotion in between into a chaotic merging of sound that is as eclectic as it is uniquely Kismet. Oh, and it also has an excellent drop, so come ready to dance.

Cakes da Killa, “Sex Drive”

For every bigot that’s ever bemoaned the idea of non-straight sexualities being “thrown in their face,” Cakes da Killa’s got some bad news. On “Sex Drive,” the preeminent New York hip-house rapper declares simply that he wants “to have sex tonight” over and over again. Over a smooth, ambient sound punctuated by a relentless beat, Cakes yet again displays his unmatched flow on this undeniable jam.

Siena Liggins, “Rent Free”

There are few things as unavoidable as rent — and according to Siena Liggins, it is long past due. With her latest single “Rent Free,” Siena Liggins begins the process of evicting a past lover from her mind, declaring that she has neither the time nor the budget to keep supporting the memory of their relationship. With her uniquely astounding vocal and pitch-perfect delivery, Liggins waves goodbye to the bad vibes on this must-listen new single.

Donna Missal, Revel

If there’s any message today that sticks with LGBTQ audiences, it’s those of endurance — getting through what seem to be endless hardships only to arrive on the otherside intact. That’s what Donna Missal achieves on Revel, her latest LP. The album charts the singer-songwriter’s journey from pain to relative stability, and does so over a completely reinvented sound, where Missal leans heavily into dance and avant-pop to finish her transcendence off with the kind of dramatic flair you love to see.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: