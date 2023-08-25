Queer Jams of the Week: New Music from Victoria Monét, Omar Apollo, Ashnikko & More

Need some new tunes from your favorite queer artists for the weekend? We’ve got you covered; Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Victoria Monét’s stunning new album to Omar Apollo’s moving new ballad, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Victoria Monét, JAGUAR II

While her new album may be sold as a “part two,” don’t go and get it twisted — Victoria Monét’s JAGUAR II is not your typical followup. Throughout all 35 minutes of her magnificent new project, the singer-songwriter re-establishes herself as the name to watch. Blending together her signature R&B sound with a distinctive funk groove, Monét waxes poetic on one night stands (“Alright”), toxic entitlement (“Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”) and even the materialistic drive of the entertainment industry (“Hollywood,” featuring surprise appearances from Earth, Wind & Fire, as well as Monét’s 2 year old daughter Hazel). JAGUAR II is Monét’s magnum opus, and one we can’t seem to stop listening to.

Omar Apollo, “Ice Slippin”

Painting a picture with words is a difficult task for most songwriters — but when Omar Apollo does it, it seems easy. On his new single “Ice Slippin,” the alt-R&B star recreates a memory as vividly as possible by using every tool at his disposal. Through his heart-rending songwriting, production wizardry and soulful performance, Apollo painstakingly recreates his mental state when trying to come out to his family, painting an intimate portrait that any queer person listening can immediately relate to.

Ashnikko, WEEDKILLER

Over the last couple of years, Ashnikko has slowly built her profile as the in-your-face, hyperpop-adjacent pop-rap star who will not compromise for anyone. While that character remains well intact throughout her new album WEEDKILLER, Ashnikko does go out of her way to break down some of the edifice surrounding her persona. With her signature grinding beats and sweltering vocals making up the vast majority of the album, it’s on standout track “Dying Star” feat. Ethel Cain that Ashnikko finally gives us a glimpse at the person underneath the pop star — and it will only make you want to go back and listen to the rest of this chaotically intricate album and hear it from a whole new perspective.

Madeline the Person, “Tantrum”

Life is weird and chaotic and self-destructive — and that’s the mode that Madeline the Person is blissfully embracing on her new single. While “Tantrum” may sound like a delightful soft-pop song, the lyrics show the singer throwing away all of her preconceived notions about relationships. She decides to indulge in all of the behaviors that she’s been avoiding thanks to therapy and throw caution to the wind. “Tantrum” is ultimately an anthem to instant gratification — even if we know it’s “wrong,” it sometimes just feels too good to ignore.

Soccer Mommy, “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” (Taylor Swift cover)

An indie rock phenomenon covering a nearly-20-year-old country song may not have been on your 2023 bingo card, but Soccer Mommy is here to show you why it should have been. Covering a deep cut from Taylor Swift’s debut album, Sophie Allison nails her performance throughout “I’m Only Me When I’m With You,” walking the fine line between staying true to the original while making a cover your own. This dreamy, vibe-driven cover is a masterclass in putting your twist on a classic song.

Anjimile, “Animal”

Anjimile wants to make sure you’re listening to him. “Animal,” his powerful third single from his upcoming album The King, immediately grabs you with a distorted growl from an acoustic guitar, as the rising indie star rages against the systems of power that allowed George Floyd to die at the hands of violent police in 2020. Managing to capture all his fury and frustration with just his voice and a guitar, Anjimile makes his point crystal clear in the very first verse: “If you treat me like an animal/ I’ll be an animal.”

Charlotte Day Wilson feat. Snoh Aalegra, “Forever”

What happens when you blend a multi-hyphenate artist, a rising R&B star, and a chopped and screwed interpolation of a Foundations classic? “Forever” is what happens, the entrancing new track from Charlotte Day Wilson and special guest Snoh Aalegra. With layers upon layers of production constantly unraveling around Day Wilson’s magnetic voice, and Aalegra showing her stunning vocal clarity on her gorgeous verse, “Forever” is a song that feels like an instant classic from two top-tier performers.

Jaboukie, All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel

Looking to dance, laugh, and over-examine all of the choices you’ve made in your life? Jaboukie is here to facilitate that process (roughly in that order) on All Who Can’t Hear Must Feel, his excellent debut album. Throughout the project, the comedian-turned-musician embraces industrial hip-hop, indie rock and even some glistening pop to deliver a melting pot of sonics, all while gassing himself up (“BBC”), getting nostalgic (“Cranberry Sauce”) and much more.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard‘s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: