Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Victoria Monét, Demi Lovato, Rina Sawayama & More

In need of some new music from your favorite queer artists? We’ve got you covered — Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Victoria Monét’s long-awaited return to Demi Lovato’s rocked-out reinvention of a classic song, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Daye, “Smoke”

Victoria Monét is back, and she’s ready to serve up some delicious R&B with her latest single “Smoke.” The undulating, funk-filled single picks up right where Monét left off with her 2021 single “Coastin'” — with delectable bass lines accentuating her silky smooth vocals as she compares loving her to lighting up a fat blunt. With guest vocals from fellow R&B star Lucky Daye, “Smoke” is sending off a signal that you can’t ignore; Victoria Monét’s superstar era is here.

Demi Lovato, “Heart Attack (Rock Version)”

Over the last 10 years, Demi Lovato has practically become a different person than she was when she unveiled her 2013 album Demi. Just take one listen to the new rocked-out remake of their hit single “Heart Attack” and you’ll see why. The singer reimagined every aspect of the fan-favorite single, swapping out 808s and synths for fiery guitars and pounding drums, while also giving re-recording her vocals to flex her matured pipes. It’s a recontextualization that puts the old track in a brand new light, all while delivering all the thrills you could ask for.

Rina Sawayama, “Eye for an Eye”

Ahead of her co-starring role in the new John Wick movie, Rina Sawayama would like to set the tone. “Eye for an Eye” brings the hard-rock stylings that appeared more in the background of the star’s debut album Sawayama to the forefront, as she spins a tale of revenge and retribution familiar to anyone who’s seen Keanu Reaves’ deadly hitman in action.

Billy Porter, “Baby Was A Dancer”

Put on your dancing shoes, folks, because Billy Porter wants to see you getting down to his brand new disco single. The crux of “Baby Was A Dancer” is a third-person autobiographical exploration of Porter’s own upbringing, as he recalls the preachers, teachers and naysayers who tried to shame him for being who he was. But it’s on the unavoidable chorus where the Pose star gets to the meat of the matter, resolving to be himself and dance all that pain and heartache away — a feeling we in the LGBTQ community can definitely relate to right now.

Saucy Santana, “1-800-Bad-Bxtch”

Saucy Santana’s number might be toll-free, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting away without paying up. On the rapper’s latest bop, “1-800-Bad-Bxtch,” Santana takes charge by taking calls from his prospective partners, listing off one by one the things he’s looking for from a lover. Add onto that a ferocious beat and some of Saucy’s slickest verses, and you’ve got a certified banger on your hands.

Donna Missal, “Flicker”

With her frenetic new single, Donna Missal is taking advantage of the ephemeral while she still can. From the moment it starts, “Flicker” refuses to let up — a driving beat sinks into every second of the track, providing a sense of urgency that’s only ratcheted up by the increasingly chaotic production. By the time reaches its first chorus, it has already exploded into a euphoric hyperpop symphony, before Missal’s otherworldly vocals bring you right back down to start the process all over again.

MAY-A, “Your Funeral”

Self-sabotage is a pretty surefire way to wind up alone, as indie rock artist MAY-A points out on her latest track. “Your Funeral” takes on a cynical, sardonic point of view from it’s first few bars, and spends the rest of the song proving why it’s probably not the best way to approach your own love life. The banging drums and skittering guitars further punch up the declaration that “loving me is your funeral,” before using an excellently crafted bridge to get real about self-doubt and lowered expectations.

Wrabel, “One Drink Away”

Sobriety is a life-long journey — which means that it’s also a life-long struggle. That’s the argument that Wrabel poignantly sends home on his deeply personal new song “One Drink Away.” Looking back on his life before getting sober, Wrabel perfectly communicates the mixed feelings of dread at the person he was and frustration at how hard it is to maintain the person he is now. It’s only a further testament to the singer-songwriter’s skill with his pen that in just 3 short minutes, he can translate the struggles of staying clean with such eloquence on this heartbreaking single.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: