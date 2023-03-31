Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Tyler, the Creator, Boygenius, Chappell Roan & More

As the world celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility, there’s no better time to find some new music from your favorite queer and trans artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Tyler, the Creator’s expanded album to Boygenius’ reflective return, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Tyler, the Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale

Any artist can tell you about the hundreds of songs they’ve left sitting on the cutting room floor when trying to put together an album. But then again, Tyler, the Creator has always been a proponent of showing instead of telling. After achieving critical acclaim, a No. 1 placement on the Billboard 200 and Grammy win for best rap album, Tyler is revisiting his 2021 effort Call Me If You Get Lost with his new Estate Sale version, featuring a handful of brand new songs that didn’t make the original cut. Whether he’s battling his own ego on “Sorry Not Sorry” or celebrating what it means to be a real friend on “Dogtooth,” Tyler once again proves that even his outtakes are some of the best tracks in the game.

Boygenius, The Record

What happens when you take three top-of-their-game queer artists, put them in one group and ask them to put out 12 new songs? According to Boygenius — the supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker — you get magic. The Record, the long-awaited debut album from the indie group, is an excellent distillation of the trio’s respective and collective sounds, with songwriting that will make you stop and go, “Wait, what?” The Record keeps it short and sweet, asking you to go back and listen again so you can catch all of the meaning and delicious harmonies you missed the first time around — just don’t be scared if you find yourself in recursive loop of listening to this fantastic album over and over and over again.

Chappell Roan, “Kaleidoscope”

Rising indie star Chappell Roan has a knack for getting into the grey areas of love and heartbreak. Her latest single, the moving “Kaleidoscope,” is no exception. Crooning over the soft strains of a piano, Roan lets her mind wander as she tells her lover that whatever they want to do is fine; break up, stay together, it makes no difference. But the stunning emotion she portrays with just her voice tells you that no, it actually does make a difference, and she’s not okay. “Kaleidoscope” provides yet another shining example of the performer’s talent for transforming even the most understated parts of life into a melodramatic love song that you can’t help but fall for.

Big Freedia, “Central City Freestyle”

If you know Big Freedia, then you know what you’re getting with “Central City Freestyle” — the bounce icon’s latest track lets the Queen Diva loose, as Freedia commands everyone listening to “drop to the beat,” “p—y pop,” and of course, “do what you do,” all over a beat that grabs hold of you and never lets go. Quite simply, if you’re not dancing by the end of this song, then you just weren’t listening close enough.

Cat Burns, “Live More & Love More”

In times where it can be hard to find those “silver linings” we’re all so desperate for, Cat Burns is here with a ray of pure positivity. “Live More & Love More,” the UK singer’s latest track, sees Burns taking on the role of group therapist as she gives everyone at home listening a heaping helping of life advice. Whether instructing fans to go for the things they want, or asking that everyone should “speak less and listen more,” Burns makes her point beautifully on this lovely ditty.

Nakhane, Bastard Jargon

When they rose to international prominence and critical acclaim for their 2018 album You Will Not Die, Nakhane was still not quite free. But with their latest album Bastard Jargon, it’s clear that the South African star is finally breaking out of the chains they were forced into. At times flirtatious and sexy, while at others seething with righteous anger, Bastard Jargon is by its very nature a hedonistic album, following Nakhane as they take back the narrative of their life and do exactly what makes them feel good. The result is a deliciously eclectic, soul-affirming album that sounds like an artist finally getting to be who they are, expectations be damned.

Mila Jam, “Say Your Name”

As attacks against the trans community continue throughout the world, Mila Jam is ready to fight back with her newest anthem. “Say Your Name,” released in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, serves as something of a promise from Jam to her community — even when things are hard, they will be surrounded by people to catch them if they fall. It’s a meaningful sentiment, made all the more meaningful thanks to Jam’s gorgeous vocals.

Miki Ratsula, “Jealous of My Brother”

On it’s face, “Jealous of My Brother” might sound like a strange song to people unfamiliar with coming out and transitioning. But for anyone familiar, Miki Ratsula’s new track is a soundtrack to the constant microaggressions faced by trans and non-binary people the world over, as they look to their cisgender family member and wish they could have it that easy. It’s instantly relatable, universally catchy and another important piece of representation for a community that often doesn’t get such thoughtfully-written art about them.

The Aces, “Solo”

Sometimes, the world just dumps unnecessary strife on you; but other times, you can end up being the architect of your own failures. That’s the idea that The Aces cut right to on their latest song “Solo,” where lead singer Cristal Ramirez decides to take a hard look at the things she’s done wrong in her relationships, despite blaming the people around her. It helps that she does so over a delightful synth-pop melody, fueled by glittering guitar riffs and chunky piano chords, making the sound of accountability incredible fun to dance to.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: