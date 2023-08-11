Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Tove Lo, Chappell Roan, G Flip & More

Beat the summer heat with these cool new jams from some of your favorite queer artists! Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Tove Lo’s latest dance anthem to Chappell Roan’s campy new summer single, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Tove Lo, “Elevator Eyes”

If you give Tove Lo the good ‘ol up-down, rest assured that she will be writing a sultry single all about you. “Elevator Eyes,” the latest track to come from the Swedish pop star’s Dirt Femme era, sees Lo embracing a moodier, more pared-down production style to her last few singles. Don’t fret, though — the song’s lyrics and the singer’s performance bring plenty of heat all on their own, as the star evaluates an interested party and looks to make her next move.

Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”

If you’re an adult in need of your own personal cheerleader, Chappell Roan has got you covered. With her new single “HOT TO GO!” the rising star offers up a great impression of a cheer captain as she instructs you on how to dance to the new track while also letting her future lovers know that she is ready and waiting. It’s fun, it’s camp, and it’s exactly the kind of jam that will have you dancing along in no time.

G Flip, Drummer

If you’re wondering what to expect from an album titled Drummer, it’s literally right there in the title. Throughout Australian upstart G Flip’s debut album, the singer-songwriter embraces her instrument of choice, leading this pop-rock project with slamming drums leading the way. Ranging from heartbroken pop songs (“The Worst Person Alive”) to uplifting love anthems (“Good Enough”), Drummer makes good on the promise of its title, soundtracking the rising star’s love life over a killer beat.

Allison Russell, “Snakelife”

It bears repeating that the world is currently a hard place to be for Black queer and trans folks — but that’s not the future that Allison Russell sees for her community. On “Snakelife,” the folk singer’s stirring new single, Russell conjures up a vision of transformation and evolution, envisioning and even conceiving a future in which “every child is safe and loved, and Black is beautiful and good.” With a voice that is simultaneously gorgeous and haunting, Russell makes certain that you feel as strongly as she does that this new world is coming, whether you like it or not.

Mykki Blanco, “Holidays in the Sun”

Get ready to rave your way into Mykki Blanco’s self-described “Italian cowboy era.” The star is back with “Holidays in the Sun,” their first single off of the forthcoming EP Postcards from Italia, and they are ready to rave. Over a relentless beat and some delicious bass hooks, Blanco extolls the virtues of simply vibing in the sunshine while you can. It’s a delectable cut from the often-elusive talent, proving yet again that Mykki knows how to write a banger you can dance to.

HoneyLuv feat. Cakes da Killa, “Bring It Back”

Speaking of a banger you can dance to, we simply must talk about DJ-producer extraordinaire HoneyLuv’s latest team-up with rapper Cakes da Killa on “Bring it Back.” Dripping with Cakes’ laid-back confidence and HoneyLuv’s razor-sharp prodcution, “Bring it Back” is exactly the kind of homerun you think it’s going to be, moving you to get up out of your seat and start grooving to the fiery new song ASAP.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: