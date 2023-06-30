Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From The Japanese House, Mxmtoon, Cavetown & More

It’s the last day of Pride Month, but certainly not your last chance to check out some new tunes from your favorite queer artists! Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From The Japanese House’s thrilling new album, to Mxmtoon’s team-up with Ricky Montgomery & Cavetown, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

The Japanese House, In the End It Always Does

“Perform my stupid rituals, everything in cyclical,” Amber Bain sings on her new album. “Hold on to this feeling ’cause you won’t feel it for long.” This is the prevailing sentiment behind In the End It Always Does, the sometimes-nihilistic, otherwise-curious new album from The Japanese House that ponders the patterns of our emotional inner lives. Whether it’s a lack of physical connection (“Touching Yourself”), or predetermination in the middle of a relationship (“Morning Pages” with MUNA), Bain examines the cycles of her love life with surgical precision, and through the lens of some impeccably-crafted indie-pop.

Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery & Cavetown, “Nobody Loves Me”

Turns out when you take three exceptionally gifted singer-songwriters and put them together on one song, you get a pretty great final product. “Nobody Loves Me,” the collaboration between Mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery and Cavetown, sees the trio offering up their own interpretations of hopelessly pining after the objects of each of their affection. With soft, silky production that lends itself perfectly to the delicate subject at hand, “Nobody Loves Me” is exactly the kind of song to sit and introspect to.

Greta Van Fleet, “The Falling Sky”

No, it’s not Chicken Little — it’s just Greta Van Fleet letting you know that the sky is, indeed, falling. In this delicious rock single, the band struggles against the seemingly unyielding problems of the world, as frontman Josh Kiszka opines that “I don’t wanna lose this time.” Add in some flavorful guitars and even a brassy harmonica solo, and “The Falling Sky” quickly becomes a must-listen anthem for perseverance — especially given Kiszka’s recent coming out, and the state of affairs for queer people in this country.

Daya, “Juliene”

Looking for a sizzling, sexy anthem for your summer playlists? Enter Daya. “Juliene,” the singer’s latest single, follows Daya as she pursues the titular character down a burning-hot beach so they can find some alone time. Some A+ alt-pop production and an ethereal vocal performance later, “Juliene” transcends into a flowing, scintillating jam that’s bound to get stuck in your head shortly after your first listen.

Chika feat. Freddie Gibbs, “Truth or Dare”

If you’ve ever wanted to be let into a songwriter’s process, then Chika has exactly the song for you. On “Truth or Dare” (featuring a fabulous guest verse from rap superstar Freddie Gibbs) the 25-year-old rapper focuses her aim at the industry and her own career, calling out shallow trends and materialist incentives before turning her focus inward. Throughout the dexterous second verse, Chika slowly deconstructs herself before wondering if any of this is really even worth it. “Nowadays, music about a few seconds that make you sway from side to side,” she spits. “Why am I thinking so much ’bout my lyrics? Forreal I’m just wastin’ my time.” That may be how Chika feels, but we think pressing play on “Truth or Dare” is maybe one of the best uses of your time today.

G Flip, “The Worst Person Alive”

Ever had an ex that decided to treat you like Public Enemy No. 1? G Flip most certainly has, as they explain on their latest single “The Worst Person Alive,” a scathing indictment of the multi-hyphenate’s past relationship. Fueled by a pounding drum beat (performed by G Flip themselves) and seething lyrics that question any and all intentions from their former flame, “Worst Person” seeks to find answers amid the mess and drama of a relationship at its end.

MAY-A, “Lola”

Australian indie-rock star MAY-A wants to talk about growing apart. On “Lola,” the first single off of her forthcoming EP Analysis Paralysis, the singer-songwriter looks her relationship with two different people; the person she gets to be with in private and the person they change themselves into in public. Through the dreamy guitars and subdued percussion, MAY-A paints a vivid image of a relationship where no one knows where they stand, making this an excellently evocative single to kick off her new era.

Check out all of our picks in our Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: