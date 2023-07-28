Queer Jams of the Week: New Music from Sam Smith, Anne-Marie, CHIKA & More

Summertime may be in full swing, but it’s never too late to find your song of the summer. Billboard Pride is here to help with the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Sam Smith’s new collaboration with Calvin Harris to Anne-Marie’s new album, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Calvin Harris feat. Sam Smith, “Desire”

Each time Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have teamed up to make music, the results have been blissful — whether it was the cooled-down stylings of 2018’s “Promises,” or the disco euphoria of this year’s “I’m Not Here to Make Friends.” Their latest collaboration “Desire” follows in those same footsteps; a thundering trance beat and a set of stuttering synth lines perfectly match with Smith’s delicate vocal, as they declare that just “the thought of you is keeping me awake.”

Anne-Marie, Unhealthy

Trying to encapsulate what Anne-Marie’s Unhealthy is all about is like trying to grab a fish with your bare hands — just when you think you have a good grasp, it manages to wriggle away. But that’s part and parcel of the accomplishment in the pop singer’s latest LP; Unhealthy is about embracing chaos and learning to accept what can’t be fully understood. The sonics match that theme — Anne-Marie oscillates between gorgeously-sung ballads (like “You & I” featuring Khalid), angsty pop-rock anthems (“Haunt You”), and pure pop anthems (“Trainwreck”), the British phenom refuses to just be one thing, when she can be everything.

CHIKA, Samson

Much like the titular Bible character, Chika is ready to find strength in what makes her vulnerable. On her full-length debut Samson, the rapper goes beyond proving why she deserves recognition for her pen game, and acknowledges the emotional turmoil that has plagued her life for the last few years. Embracing blatant honesty to devastating effect, Chika burns bridges (“Mad”), flexes her skills (“Prodigy”), and weaves a compelling narrative web of an artist rejecting her position as an overlooked superstar. Chika didn’t mince her words, so we won’t either; Samson is a masterpiece.

Shamir, “The Beginning”

Looking for a throwback to the late ’90s? Shamir has got you covered with “The Beginning,” a scrumptious pop-rock jam that’s ready to transport you straight back to the age of Savage Garden and Third Eye Blind. It’s fitting, then, that the lyrics to the delectable new song are all about looking back on the good old days of a relationship, and realizing that maybe they weren’t as “good” as you thought they were. “The Beginning” is just another reason why Shamir remains a vital voice in the indie pop-rock scene.

Kidd Kenn, “Coming”

That’s Mr. Kenn, if you’re nasty — and “Coming” will certainly encourage you to access your nasty side. With his latest single, rising rap star Kidd Kenn is happy to go full “WAP,” but this time for the gays, flexing all of the various way that he can get his lover hot over an entrancing melody and booming beat. Yes, “Coming” is exactly what it sounds like — a hip-hop banger for you to press play on immediately.

MAY-A, “Something Familiar”

When Hamlet said that we would all “rather bear those ills we have than fly to others that we know not of,” MAY-A felt that. On her latest single “Something Familiar,” MAY-A gives into comfort over consistency, basking in knowing the person she’s with well, even if she doesn’t really like them all that much. Add in her updated, rocked out sound to give the song a boost of adrenaline, and you’ve got yet another jam from the rising star.

Jaboukie, “not_me_tho”

If you want to work yourself to the bone to get ahead, that’s just fine — just don’t expect Jaboukie Young-White to join you. On his latest single off of his upcoming new album, the comedian-turned-writer-turned-actor-turned-musician is skewering hustle culture with a carefree, shrugged-off anthem. Throwing up a middle finger to late-stage capitalism, “not_me_tho” is Jaboukie at his most effortless, laughing at the social climbers sweating their way to the top as he casually waves at them from his self-made pedestal.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: