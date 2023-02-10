Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Kelela, Ashnikko, Dove Cameron & More

As you prepare to watch Rihanna dominate the Super Bowl halftime show this weekend, why not get up-to-date on some of the latest offerings from your favorite LGBTQ artists? Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Kelela’s return to the album format to Ashnikko’s biting new single, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Kelela, Raven

After five long years away from the mic, Kelela makes her full return today. Raven, the electro-R&B star’s sophomore album, follows Kelela as she asks you to open yourself up to the possibility of love. Equal parts therapy session and night out at a rave, Raven mixes and morphs together sounds from dance (“Missed Call”), jazz (“Let It Go”) and R&B (“Enough for Love”) to craft a testament to the power of vulnerability and emotional availability. Artists looking to make a comeback, take note: Kelela is doing it right.

Ashnikko, “You Make Me Sick!”

You wouldn’t like Ashnikko when she’s angry — you’ll love her. While past tracks from the rising alternative star have seen Ashnikko gleefully shredding her foes to pieces, few have gone quite as far as “You Make Me Sick,” her frenzied new single. Throughout the apoplectic new song, Ashnikko rages against a former lover, scream-rapping about their manipulative behavior and dissecting them piece by piece. If you’re feeling even the slightest bit upset today, allow Ashnikko to help you channel that.

Dove Cameron feat. Khalid, “We Go Down Together”

Peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, Batman and Robin and now, Dove Cameron and Khalid — some things just go great together. On “We Go Down Together,” Cameron and Khalid sound like a match made in heaven as they sing to one another about unwavering commitment. Cameron’s soft, smooth falsetto blends perfectly in with Khalid’s sonorous baritone, making “We Go Down Together” a must-listen musical experience.

Tove Lo, “Borderline”

Valentine’s Day often comes as a mixed bag — for some, it’s a wonderful day to celebrate your love for your partner; for others, it’s a bit much. Luckily, Tove Lo crafter a song for both those camps; “Borderline” sees Lo accessing the darker parts of love on this pulsating dance-pop bop. Pair that with the robot-revenge-fantasy sequel video to her 2022 video “No One Dies From Love,” and you’ve got another winner on your hands.

Pabllo Vittar feat. Anitta, “Balinha De Coração”

Don’t threaten Pabllo Vittar and Anitta with a good time, because they will take you up on it. “Balinha De Coração” (which translates to “Heart Candy”) sees these two Brazilian superstars going full chaos mode, embracing a hyperpop aesthetic to deliver you the pop treats you’ve been craving. The glitching beats and pitch-shifting vocals keep you on your toes throughout this wild track, as Pabllo and Anitta ask if you’d like a taste.

Rebecca Black, Let Her Burn

For the last few years, pop singer-songwriter Rebecca Black has been exploring as many new avenues as possible when it comes to new music, finding sounds that worked or didn’t. Let Her Burn, the singer’s long-awaited debut album, feels like the answer she’s been looking for. Infused with an electro-pop sensibility throughout and informed by Black’s own queer awakening, Let Her Burn takes the star to new sonic highs — and it is well worth your time.

VINCINT, “Romance”

Pop singer-songwriter VINCINT has made it a habit to write about love — the tender highs, the bitter lows and all the drama in between. But something about his latest single, “Romance,” feels different. Singing to a prospective, recently single partner, VINCINT confidently asserts that “I can give you romance.” But the music — a banging house beat with some of the singer’s sharpest vocals to date — gives the track a feeling of sexual urgency. There’s a confidence and swagger to this new VINCINT sound, and we can’t help but dig it.

Zolita, Falling Out / Falling In

Like it’s title might suggest, Falling Out / Falling In is an EP about duality. Rising pop singer Zolita splits her time evenly on the new project between pop-punk “f–k you” anthems (especially with the raucous single “Crazy Ex”) and tender sweet love songs (“Ashley,” in particular will pull at your heart strings). In this dichotomy, Zolita finds a clear narrative, telling her own story of moving through, out of and in between relationships; a pretty stellar feat to accomplish in six songs.

Moore Kismet feat. Anna Dellaria, “Three Little Words”

At a time of year where we often find ourselves talking about love, Moore Kismet wants to remind you that sometimes, love is toxic. “Three Little Words,” the rising dance phenom’s newest single, is filled to the brim the the bright, crisp sounds that the star has become so associated with. But listen to the words being sung by guest Anna Dellaria, and you’ll hear the story of a relationship you should not be in, yet just can’t help it. It’s fitting, then, that the song itself quickly becomes irresistibly catchy — no matter how hard you try to pry yourself away, you’re just going to want more from Kismet.

Chrissy Chlapecka, “I’m So Hot”

It’s time for an anthem for the bimbos of the world! Chrissy Chlapecka, the proud leader of Bimbo TikTok, wants you to wake up every day and declare “I’m So Hot,” as she does on this delicious new pop track. A campy, dance-fueled ode to the self, “I’m So Hot” oozes with the confidence and hilarious comedic energy that Chlapecka has perfected in her online videos, while also flexing a technical and creative prowess that proves she’s here for the long haul.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: