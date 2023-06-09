Queer Jams of the Week: New Music from Janelle Monáe, Sam Smith, Reneé Rapp & More

With Pride Month in full swing, get into some of our favorite new releases from LGBTQ artists! Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Janelle Monáe’s joyful new album to Sam Smith and Madonna’s steamy new collab, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Janelle Monáe, The Age of Pleasure

After a musical career largely defined by pushing back against the status quo and the boundaries surrounding her, Janelle Monáe decided to make her latest album radical in a different sense — radically joyful. The Age of Pleasure is a sun-soaked, good vibes only LP that successfully lives up to the promise of its title with each passing song. Whether Monáe is gassing herself up (“Phenomenal,” featuring a well-placed Doechii), dancing the night away (“Champagne S–t”), or hitting up a lover (“Paid in Pleasure”), she keeps the party going throughout all 30 minutes of this delectable project.

Sam Smith & Madonna, “Vulgar”

Speaking of things that live up to their title, “Vulgar,” the much-hyped new single from Sam Smith and Madonna, is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. The grinding, unyielding beat soundtracks the intentionally untethered lyrics, as Smith and Madge both throw up middle fingers to societal expectations of chastity and restraint. Hell hath no fury like two pop superstars scorned; “Vulgar” offers a challenge to anyone that wants to mess around and find out for themselves.

Reneé Rapp, “Snow Angel”

Reneé Rapp would like to get real with you for a moment. “Snow Angels,” the pop phenomenon’s latest release, stands out from the moment its first wistful chord is struck — Rapp’s voice sounds smaller and more delicate than ever, as she recalls a traumatic breakup. As the song progresses, the singer keeps the tenderness intact, until the bombastic sting of the second chorus arrives. With a slam of guitars that quickly disappates, only to return for the bridge, Rapp captures the chaos and confusion of the subject matter, as she belts on the song’s bridge “I loved back then what I hate today.”

Christine and the Queens, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love

On his wide-ranging new album, Christine and the Queens embraces disorder. Paranoïa, Angels, True Love follows Chris on a journey of self-discovery that spans across as many different soundscapes as he can get his hands on, including R&B (“Tears Can Be So Soft”), introspective dance (“Angels Crying In My Bed” featuring Madonna) and avant-pop (“To Be Honest”). It’s a bold, eclectic new direction for the beloved French star — and a promise of more experimentation to come.

Shamir, “Oversized Sweater”

In times as unpredictable as ours, it’s good to find security where you can; for Shamir, that’s their “Oversized Sweater.” On this excellent new single from the indie star, Shamir seeks out comfort and stability amidst anxiety and chaos, and does so over a superbly-constructed pop-rock melody. It’s a testament to their unwavering skill at song-craft that Shamir is able to accurately portray their own forays into anxiety over a track that feels like a warm hug when you desperately need one.

VINCINT, “Take Me Home”

A good man is hard to find, but that’s certainly not going to stop VINCINT from searching for “the one.” With “Take Me Home,” VINCINT pleads with his latest interest to show him that he’s in it for the long haul. The punchy pop production courtesy of John Greenham and Tiggs is top-tier, but the true star of the track (as with all of his others) is the singer’s emotive, powerhouse vocal, as he belts to his lover, “If you want me then show me you love me/ C’mon and take me home.”

Slayyyter, “Out of Time”

Pop singer Slayyyter is ready for her close-up. On “Out of Time,” the songstress pairs her now-signature power-pop production with a glimpse at the inner life of an up-and-coming pop sensation. With synths and ’80s drums kicking in throughout the song’s delightful chorus, Slayyyter lets the listener in on what it is she’s after. “She’s got the tricks, she’s got the hits, sees her name in the lights,” she sings. “Heard it before, she’s out the door/ Can’t waste any more time.”

Romy, “Loveher”

Romy is ready to reintroduce herself now. “Loveher,” the lead single off of the dance star’s forthcoming debut solo album, sees Romy getting more intimate than she’s ever been on her previous work. The dance production (this time courtesy of dance superstar Fred Again..) remains blissfully intact, but is this time accompanied by the star’s vulnerable vocal, where she opens up about what it means to fall in love with another woman. It’s a tender, touching dance song that will simultaneously have you tapping your foot and getting misty-eyed.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: