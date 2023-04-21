Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From MUNA, Kim Petras, Christine and the Queens & More

As we inch closer and closer to Pride Month, there’s no better time to get back in touch with your favorite queer artists than right now! Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Kim Petras’ retro team-up with Nicki Minaj to MUNA’s latest banger, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

MUNA, “One That Got Away”

There’s simply nothing better than getting to rub your success in an ex’s face, which is exactly the approach MUNA takes with their potent new kiss-off, “One That Got Away.” In this deliciously petty electro-pop jam (that was debuted during the band’s their weekend one set at Coachella), the trio are at the zenith of their collective sound, as they pity the lover who missed their shot with them. “You never let me know I’m what you want,” Katie Gavin’s voice coyly sings over the song’s chorus. “Maybe that’s why I’m the one that got away.”

Kim Petras feat. Nicki Minaj, “Alone”

There’s never a bad time to be reminded that Alice Deejay’s classic hit “Better Off Alone” is an absolute banger — and it certainly helps when Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj are the ones reminding you. On “Alone,” Kim and Nicki bounce effortlessly off of one another, with the former’s tried-and-true pop vocals balancing just right with the latter’s earworm bars in the song’s second verse. Add in a healthy amount of interpolation from “Better Off,” and you’ve got a song that’s guaranteed to be inescapable this summer.

Christine and the Queens feat. 070 Shake, “True Love”

Never one to offer up anything simple, Christine and the Queens unveiled his testament to sensuality with 070 Shake in “True Love.” Throughout the hypnotic new song, Chris leans on his lilting falsetto often, forcing you to lean in as he sings about allowing yourself to feel vulnerable in front of someone. Just as the song has you in its trance, Shake enters to break it up with a smooth, ecstatic bridge. If “True Love” is any indication of the artistic angle fans can expect from the star’s upcoming album, then they’re in for a treat.

Arlo Parks, “Blades”

Even when you’re surrounded by people, a house party can be an isolating place. But Arlo Parks knows that even just spotting a friend in the crowd can dispel that unease, as she explores on her new alt-pop single “Blades.” Keeping the general sonic landscape that’s permeated much of her recent era, Parks ratchets the good vibes up to 11, as she floats her way through the sublime feeling of feeling seen.

Brandy Clark, “She Smoked in the House”

Let’s take a beat to slow things down and reflect, as Brandy Clark does on her sweet new song. “She Smoked in the House” is the country singer-songwriter’s tribute to her grandmother and the time she lived in. Accompanied by some acoustic guitars, a piano and some drums, Clark charmingly remembers all the idiosyncrasies that made her grandmother who she was — good, bad and otherwise.

The Japanese House, “Sad To Breathe”

For the first minute or so of The Japanese House’s “Sad to Breathe,” you feel like you know what you’re in for. Amber Bain’s sonorous voice plaintively sings about the immediate sting of heartbreak, while streaming piano lines stir up the detritus left behind a breakup. But just as you settle in for a well-made ballad, the song shift — unrelenting drums, a pumped-up bassline and some rhythmic guitar patters suddenly kick in, sending “Sad to Breathe” careening into uncharted territory and perfectly encapsulated the all-encompassing chaos that comes with a relationship’s end.

JORDY, BOY

Transitioning into adulthood is nothing short of a nightmare for most people — so, rising pop singer JORDY wanted to make sure everyone going through that knew that they weren’t alone. BOY, the singer’s sophomore effort, bounces around the different topics that nearly every 20-something has to content with, be it sexual unrest (“Dry Spell”), social anxiety (“Hypothetical Party”), or the general feeling of having absolutely no clue what you’re doing (“IDK SH!T”). JORDY threads the needle of bearing his soul while creating a narrative that others can relate to — a skill he’ll no doubt keep honing for years to come.

Dreamer Isioma, Princess Forever

For years, singer-songwriter Dreamer Isioma has been writing and re-writing their own story, testing the waters to see what felt right. With Princess Forever, it feels like they’ve found their footing. This lush, intricate concept LP follows Isioma through the perspective of the titual character as they fight for a better future, while mixing together the sounds of psychedelic rock, pop, R&B, Afrobeats and more. It’s a journey that stands to benefit anyone who listens, if only for the magnificent energy maintained through this beautifully-crafted album.

Iniko, “Jericho”

You may have already heard the viral acapella stylings of Iniko singing this song on TikTok, but don’t be mistaken — you haven’t heard “Jericho” until you’ve listened to their full version. This spellbinding single is a masterclass is using the voice as an instrument; as Iniko chants the other-worldly lyrics of her song, she’s joined by very simple-yet-effective production that only heightens the moody atmosphere of the track, making for a potent song you’ll be listening to on repeat.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: