Queer Jams of the Week: New Music from Kim Petras, Demi Lovato, Boyish & More

As we head into the final weekend of Pride celebrations around the U.S., get into some of our favorite new releases from LGBTQ artists! Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Demi Lovato Kim Petras See latest videos, charts and news

From Kim Petras’ long-awaited new album to Demi Lovato’s seething new anthem for abortion rights, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Kim Petras, Feed the Beast

What is the titular Beast of Kim Petras’ new album? For each person it’s different, but for the fast-rising pop superstar, it’s pop music itself. Throughout Feed the Beast, Petras gives in to every pop urge she’s had throughout her career, leaning hard into the Eurodance and rave tracks that raised her (employed to particularly excellent effect on album standout “King of Hearts”), while also dipping a toe back into the bubblegum stylings of her past performances. It’s a relentless, thrilling rollercoaster of pure pop indulgence — which is nothing less than what you’d expect from Petras.

Demi Lovato, “SWINE”

If you thought Demi Lovato was angry on Holy Fvck, you’d better sit down for their new single. “SWINE” is Lovato at her most furious, fueled by righteous indignation at the looming first anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Pounding, relentless drums and roiling guitars make “SWINE” sound like a long lost nu-metal anthem, as Lovato bitterly snipes, “F–k what I think, I don’t know a thing/ The government knows my body.” That sound only adds to the star’s seething vocal, as they rage against the system that aims to strip women of their bodily autonomy. When Lovato sings to “give these motherf–kers hell,” it doesn’t sound like a lyric; it sounds like a call to action.

Boyish feat. King Princess, “Kill Your Pain”

There’s just something about the pairing of indie-rock duo Boyish and queer star King Princess that works perfectly. On “Kill Your Pain,” the new collaboration from the trio, Boyish & King Princess are completely in-synch, as they lament a relationship so all-encompassing that they began to lose sight of their individuality. Mikaela Straus fits just right with lead singer India Shore, as they trade verses back and forth about the frantic, messy realization of a connection this doomed.

Hayley Kiyoko, “Somewhere Between the Sand and the Stardust“

With her new single, Hayley Kiyoko is letting us in on something hard. “Somewhere Between the Sand and the Stardust” follows the pop singer as she processes her own grief in the wake of a friend’s death. Her voice, brimming with layers of rich vocoder notes, mournfully tries to make sense of the passing, while also acknowledging the end of her friend’s pain. It’s a heartbreaking ode to losing those we love, and one we highly recommend listening to.

Big Freedia, Central City

Big Freedia never went away — but this week, she’s back in a big way. Central City, the bounce icon’s first full-length studio album in nearly a decade, serves as a hand-guided tour from Freedia through the sonic landscape of New Orleans, featuring all the bounce and hip-hop you could hope to get your hands on. Dash in massive guest appearances from stars like Lil Wayne, Ciara, Faith Evans and plenty more, and you’ve got a monumental moment for the Queen Diva on your hands.

The Blessed Madonna feat. Jacob Lusk, “Mercy”

It’s time to let your hair down, queers — The Blessed Madonna is here with a brand new Pride anthem, just in time as the final festivities of June begin to take place. “Mercy,” featuring vocals by the enchanting Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, is a slice of house music heaven, complete with a four-on-floor beat and some groovy bass to elevate the vibe. By the time the choir kicks in on the song’s post-chorus, you’ll be giving it your all on the dancefloor.

Kidd Kenn, “Everywhere I Go”

For those who have been following the career of up-and-coming rapper Kidd Kenn, be warned; his new era is upon us. “Everywhere I Go” sees the once-rapid rapper switching up his style — gone are the flexed out bars of past singles, now replaced by a more melodic, more even-keeled flow. With that flow comes a new attitude; throughout the track, Kenn exudes nothing but cool, collected confidence on this delectable new offering.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: