Queer Jams of the Week: New Music from Kali Uchis, Demi Lovato, Towa Bird & More

As we move toward the end of summer, there’s still time for you to find your song of the summer from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Demi Lovato Kali Uchis See latest videos, charts and news

From Kali Uchis’ team-up with El Alfa and JT to Demi Lovato’s collaboration with LE SSERAFIM, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Kali Uchis feat. El Alfa & JT, “Muñekita”

Get ready for your new sexy summer anthem. Kali Uchis invited Dominican dembow superstar El Alfa and City Girls member JT for her flirty new single “Muñekita,” where the trio strut their way down a delicious Latin beat, spitting Spanish bars about how truly fabulous they all are. On her own, Uchis could have made an excellent Spanish-language anthem — but with Alfa and JT in tow, it’s a party you’ll never want to leave.

LE SSERAFIM feat. Demi Lovato, “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife”

How should a K-pop act like LE SSERAFIM capitalize on a viral banger like “Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard’s Wife?” Their answer is to invite pop-rock icon Demi Lovato onboard for a verse. The bones of what made “Eve” such a great song remain fully intact — from the house-inspired production to the delicious vocals from each member. But with the addition of Lovato, jumping back into her dark-pop era for a bossed-up verse, “Eve” ascends to even greater heights.

Towa Bird, “This Isn’t Me”

Just three singles into her career with Interscope, Towa Bird is already proving to be one of the most exciting new artists on the scene. “This Isn’t Me” only adds to her already prestigious discography with a tender but gritty indie rock anthem about finding yourself stuck in a social quagmire where you simply do not belong. Fuzzy guitars, chunky drums and an expertly restrained vocal all make “This Isn’t Me” a perfectly-crafted ode to social anxiety.

Teddy Geiger, “Never Enough”

With her latest single “Never Enough,” Teddy Geiger just can’t stop thinking about consumption. Over a delirious and often hypnotic melody, the singer-songwriter examines our insatiable craving for more and more of just about everything. “Once you have a little bit of something, it’s never quite enough; when the show has been binged, you want more of it,” she told Billboard of the new song. “You’re always left feeling like there’s something lacking, unless you can come to peace with the feeling itself.”

Durand Bernarr, “Kiss from a Rose” (Seal Cover)

We didn’t know that we needed to hear one of the most uniquely talented voices in music covering a ’90s soul staple — yet here we are! Durand Bernarr took on Seal’s iconic “Kiss from a Rose,” opting to keep what works about the soft-rock-meets-soul anthem, and letting his unbelievable voice do the work. Throughout this marvelous cover, Bernarr proves again why he is perfectly situated to become the next big star in R&B — all you have to do is press play to find out why.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Weeks playlist below: