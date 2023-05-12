Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Janelle Monáe, Remi Wolf, Victoria Monét & More

Another week gone by means its another great time to get into some fabulous new songs from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Janelle Monáe’s sensual anthem to Remi Wolf’s clinical love song, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Janelle Monáe, “Lipstick Lover”

Just in time for Pride celebrations around the world, Janelle Monáe is back with an ode to femme love with her new single. “Lipstick Lover,” the latest track off of Monáe’s upcoming new album The Age of Pleasure, makes good on the promise of its title — the swaggering, tropical beat perfectly compliments the triple-threat’s effortlessly-cool voice as she declares a love for “lipstick on my neck.” It’s a fitting entry in Monáe’s long discography of celebrating all kinds of love, and one that’ll get you in the mood to find your own “Lipstick Lover” soon.

Remi Wolf, “Prescription”

Love may be like a drug — and if so, then alt-pop singer-songwriter Remi Wolf is ready for her “Prescription.” On the star’s latest single, Wolf spins a soulful web about the nature of new love, fusing maximalist horns with hazy synths to nail down the feeling of finding yourself utterly smitten. For those who listen to the original and just want a little bit more, don’t worry; Wolf also crafted an extended, 7-minute version of the blissed-out new song just so you can sit with it for that much longer.

Victoria Monét feat. Buju Banton, “Party Girls”

What happens when you take Victoria Monét’s signature R&B-tinged sound and meld it with the rhythmic stylings of dancehall? You get “Party Girls,” the singer’s new collaboration with Buju Banton that sees Monét perfectly riding the line between chilled-out sonics and fiery, dance-fueled production. It’s a perfect companion to any upcoming night out celebrations, as Monét celebrates the “party girls out lighting up the world.”

Arlo Parks feat. Phoebe Bridgers, “Pegasus”

In a time where a lot of queer people are stuck feeling a lot of pain, songs like “Pegasus” are the exact kind of antidote to the relentless cycle of bad news. This glittering new single from Arlo Parks and special guest Phoebe Bridgers revels in its own happiness, detailing the small moments in a relationship that make it all feel utterly worth it. “Pegasus” doesn’t overstate itself, nor does it try to make a bigger deal out of the quiet parts of relationships its commenting on; it simply allows you to feel its soft embrace before smoothly coming to a close.

G Flip, “Be Your Man”

Australian pop upstart G Flip may bot be the person you thought you’d end up with, but they’re happy to play the part for you. “Be Your Man,” the rocked-out new single from the rising star, G Flip entreats a lover who may not have considered them an option to reconsider for a moment. Their growling vocals and pumped-up production just make “Be Your Man” that much more thrilling to listen to, as G Flip wails that they may not be “what you planned,” but that shouldn’t stop the romance.

Christine and the Queens, “Tears Can Be So Soft”

Ahead of the release of his new album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, Christine and the Queens is ready to talk about grief. “Tears Can Be So Soft,” the latest track off of the forthcoming project, sees Chris leaning into his soulful side, letting his otherworldly vocals take center stage as a grooving set of drums and bass, as well as a skillful sample of Marvin Gaye’s “Feel All My Love Inside.” Meditating on the power of letting yourself cry, Chris sounds like he’s at an all-time best on this intoxicating new cut.

Softee, Natural

On her latest album Natural, DIY-pop star Softee is ready to trust her gut. The 10-track trip sees the Brooklyn-based up-and-comer flitting through a series of emotional pastiches, from drug-fueled romantic entanglements (“Molly”), to playing therapist (“Fix It”), to figuring out how to move on (“Grief”). The result of all this reflection is an honest, unflinching project that cements Softee as a go-to voice in the DIY community.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: