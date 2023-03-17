Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Doechii, Joy Oladokun, Princess Nokia & More

Get your St. Patrick’s Day weekend off to the right start with some new tracks from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Doechii’s pitch-perfect new collab with Kodak Black to Joy Oladokun’s life-affirming new anthem, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Doechii feat. Kodak Black, “What It Is (Block Boy)”

Simply put, Doechii has never sounded better than she does on “What It Is (Block Boy).” On her bouncing new track, the rising singer lets her voice loose over an instantly-catchy backing track complete with light guitar riffs, chunky piano chords and a killer beat. Add into it a verse from “Super Gremlin” superstar Kodak Black, and you have a certified banger on your hands.

Joy Oladokun feat. Noah Kahan, “We’re All Gonna Die”

Existentialism has never sounded quite as good as it does on Joy Oladokun’s new anthem. The aptly-titled “We’re All Gonna Die” sees the singer-songwriter taking on a “f–k it, let’s see what happens” approach to just about everything has to offer. While the lyrics might occasionally dip into a slightly more pessimistic worldview than fans of Oladokun are used to hearing, the sweet, churning production immediately casts away all doubt — “We’re All Gonna Die” is truly about having fun with what little time you’ve got in this world.

Princess Nokia, I Love You But This Is Goodbye

There’s something about I Love You But This Is Goodbye, the sparkling new EP from Princess Nokia, that is deeply endearing. Throughout the project, which sees the star switching up her hip-hop stylings for a pop-rock-meets-electronica vibe, Nokia charts a full journey from love to loss and back again. Her pen is fully intact with some A-plus songwriting on tracks like “Angels & Demons,” while others like lead single “Closure” let you bask in their delicious production. It’s a remarkable EP from an artist in need of much more recognition than she’s already earned.

ODESZA feat. Claud, “To Be Yours”

For their very first collaboration together, electronic duo ODESZA and indie star Claud prove to be a perfect match. “To Be Yours” perfectly toes the line between each of the artists’ respective worlds, employing the crystal clear production work of the sought-after dance pair as well as the confessional songwriting of the fast-rising bedroom pop singer into one gloriously fun single. If you’re in search of a good song to simply vibe out to this weekend, look no further.

Greyson Chance, “Herringbone”

Greyson Chance would like his jacket back please — and if you could bring his heart back with it, that would also be very helpful. “Herringbone,” the heartbreaking new single from the alt-pop singer-songwriter, is an ode to all things lost as Chance begs his lover to please come back after their breakup. With a gentle touch and some very well-written lyrics, Chance owns every ounce of his own anguish on this gorgeous new song.

Siena Liggins, “3 Bad”

Siena Liggins is ready for some experimentation. On “3 Bad,” the singer’s latest track, Liggins manages to take hyper-pop sounds (pitched-up vocals, plinking percussion and blown-out bass drums, to name a few) and make a deeply introspective, chaotically sad breakup song. While she promises self-destruction to her old flame, Liggins doesn’t implode — she expands her sound and dives into a new era of her career headfirst.

Shelly Fairchild feat. Shamir, “Fist City” (Loretta Lynn cover)

There is something so deeply engaging about artists as different as Shelly Fairchild and Shamir teaming up to tackle a Loretta Lynn classic like “Fist City.” The pair don’t lean away from the distinctive sounds of the country superstar — instead they lean in, bringing a folksy twang to every beat of this delicious cover. With a set of voices uniquely suited to one another, Fairchild and Shamir shine on this gorgeous tribute to a late icon.

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: