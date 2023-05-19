Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Chappell Roan, Anohni, Billy Porter & More

Looking for some new tunes from your favorite queer artists? Look no further: Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Chappell Roan’s new “you up?” anthem, to Anohni’s long-awaited return, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Chappell Roan, “Red Wine Supernova”

The art of the booty call is a skill that some people lack — fortunately, Chappell Roan is not one of those people. On her latest single “Red Wine Supernova,” the pop singer-songwriter gives a masterclass in securing a casual hookup. Pairing her signature campy lyrics with some A1 indie pop production, Roan lets her lover know all the ways that she could show her a good time — or at the very least, an above-average time.

Anohni and the Johnsons, “It Must Change”

It’s been seven years since avant-pop icon Anohni broke through with her riveting LP Hopelessness. Now, she’s finally back and ready to speak more truth to power, this time on her own terms. “It Must Change,” the latest from the singer’s collaborative project Anohni and the Johnsons, provides a powerful message of progress at its core. Simple soul production lets the light shine on a soulful, smooth vocal from the returning star, as she declares “No one’s getting out of here/ This is our world.”

Billy Porter, “Fashion”

Putting the words “Billy Porter” and “Fashion” next to each other is like putting peanut butter with jelly. But don’t be fooled; there’s much more to Porter’s sparkling new single than its title would suggest. This funky, disco-tinged banger from the triple threat is much more interested in the parts of life that ought to be as popular as a good outfit — love, joy, compassion, equality and more.

The Japanese House, “Sunshine Baby”

Sometimes, you just need to tune the rest of the world out and surrender yourself to your surroundings. Trust us when we say that The Japanese House is here to give you a top-tier song to check-out to in “Sunshine Baby.” Not only do the ambient, soothing melodies allow for the kind of mellow mind-wandering you might be looking for, but Amber Bain’s vocal (backed up in the song’s latter half by The 1975’s Matty Healy) even sings about that exact concept, as she declares, “I don’t wanna fight anymore/ Sitting in the back seat, driving with my sunshine baby.”

Cavetown & Field Medic, “Glacier Meadow”

Cavetown’s particular brand of slow, steady and calm vibes matches perfectly with the lightly-plucked banjo stylings of collaborator Field Medic on their new collaboration, “Glacier Meadow.” This entrancing new single spins a simple tale of choosing to love the person of your dreams, with Robin Skinner and Kevin Patrick Sullivan’s respective musical styles blending perfectly together into this euphoric new song.

Corook, “Serious Person”

Sure, the internet knows Corook pretty well at this point (especially after their song “If I Were a Fish” went viral on TikTok) — but now, they want to make sure that you know them even better. On “Serious Person,” the latest single from the singer-songwriter’s forthcoming album of the same name, Corook lists off all of things that make her lack seriousness, whether it’s in their sense of humor, the state of their home, and more. But it comes to a head in the song’s gorgeous chorus, where they declare, “I’m not a serious person/ But I want you seriously.”

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: