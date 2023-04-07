Queer Jams of the Week: New Music From Ashnikko, Yaeji, Cub Sport & More

Another week, another opportunity to catch up on the latest tracks from you favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of Queer Jams of the Week, our roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Ashnikko’s fierce new track to Yaeji’s truth-telling LP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Ashnikko, “Weedkiller”

You can run all you want, but you cannot hide from Ashnikko’s wrath. On “Weedkiller,” the titular single off the rising star’s forthcoming album, Ashnikko dives headfirst into a fearsome, violent persona, intent on hunting down those who have wronged her. The chaotic drum beats and glitching strings further add to the frenzied energy of this electric single, as Ashnikko declares that she “will be the one to eliminate you.”

Yaeji, With a Hammer

Most fans know Yaeji as the dance artist behind “Raingurl” — but the Korean-American star is ready to smash that perception apart With a Hammer. On her remarkable new album, Yaeji is done dealing with image and perception — Hammer is the DJ’s unflinching look at her interior life, parsing through the deep sadness (“Passed Me By”), simmering anger (“Fever”) and generational aches (“Done (Let’s Get It)”) of her life, all while maintaining her signature sound.

Cub Sport, Jesus at the Gay Bar

With Easter Weekend officially upon us, Cub Sport wants to propose a toast to all of the queer folks brought up in Christian homes who never had a chance to explore their sexuality or gender expression until later in life. Jesus at the Gay Bar, the Australian indie trio’s fifth full-length, sees Cub Sport bursting with unbridled queer joy — tracks like “High for the Summer,” “Always Got The Love” and “Magic in U” are practically bursting with sparkling house music, while even the more pared-down tracks like “Hold” and “Zoom” still manage to bring feel-good energy back into the mix. Put simply, this exuberant LP is the ode to queerness that so many need to hear right now.

Corook, “CGI”

Get ready to groove along to Corook’s thrumming new single. The latest from the singer-songwriter is “CGI,” a deliciously funky love song where she revels in the utter perfection of her lover. As she declares that “your face is so perfect like CGI,” a bouncing bass line pumps along with the stacked synth chords, marking a clear departure from the budding star’s softer sound into something slicker.

KiNG MALA, “Dirty Dishes”

With April upon us, plenty of people are looking to get their spring cleaning done as soon as possible. But KiNG MALA is in no rush, as she proves on her new single “Dirty Dishes.” Imbued with a funk-fueled guitar-and-bass section, the new track sees the pop upstart reveling in the grime surrounding her, as she lets a prospective lover know that she’ll only be motivated to tidy up if they come over and help her out. While the delectable production is certainly worth noting, the star of the track is KiNG MALA’s gorgeous vocal, as she promises that if you “come on over, I’ll get it figured out for you.”

Dorian Electra, “Freak Mode”

It’s been a few years since electro-pop artist Dorian Electra graced our ears with new solo music. But don’t worry; they’re here to let you know that they’re still ready to give you weird new tunes. “Freak Mode” is Electra at their best — the shock-rock-meets-hyperpop aesthetic provided by producer Clarence Clarity is a perfect fit as the experimental star revels in everything that makes them “different.”

Arthur Moon, “7 O’Clock Clap”

Brooklyn avant-pop singer Arthur Moon wants to get out of the hole they dug for themselves. “7 O’Clock Clap,” the latest track off their aptly named forthcoming album Chaos! Chaos! Chaos! Side B, blends together two distinct, often intentionally separated melodies, as Lora-Faye Åshuvud (the artist behind Arthur Moon) waxes poetic on the performance of personality. As the track picks up speed, Åshuvud proves to be in complete control, bringing the haywire production in for a smooth landing.

LEADR, “Aeiou Nothin”

Rising indie-pop artist LEADR promises that they have approximately no time for your relationship nonsense with this fiery breakup anthem. “Aeiou Nothin” doesn’t give into the schmaltzier, “I’m gonna love me for me” side of things — LEADR even turns their nose up at the idea early in the song’s lyrics. Instead, this brutal kiss-off sees the emerging artist letting their ex know that they’re not pressed. After all, “the fine print says karma’s a bitch.”

Check out all of our picks on Billboard’s Queer Jams of the Week playlist below: