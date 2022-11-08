Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Becomes First World Leader to Appear on ‘Drag Race’: Watch

Racers, start your engines — and may the best world leader win!

In a new trailer for the forthcoming inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World, fans of the franchise got a sneak peek of the upcoming competition and just a few of the special guests set to appear on the show. One of them just so happens to be the Right Honorable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

This marks the first time in the history of the RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise where a world leader has been featured as a guest star on the show. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared on the latest installment of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where she implored viewers and the contestants to vote in the midterm elections.

The new trailer also unveils a bevy of other guest stars set to appear on the show — Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World will feature guest judges including Anjulie, Gary Janetti, Hollywood Jade, and even past winners from the franchise like Monét X Change and Priyanka.

Much like its predecessor UK Vs. The World, the new season will see queens from across the international iterations of the show coming back to duke it out for the crown. Queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race (Ra’Jah O’Hara & Silky Nutmeg Ganache), Canada’s Drag Race (Icesis Couture, Kendall Gender, Rita Baga & Stephanie Prince), RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (Vanity Milan & Victoria Scone) and RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under (Anita Wigl’it) are set to appear.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World premieres Friday, Nov. 18 at 9pm ET/6pm PT, on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the full trailer below: