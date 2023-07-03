Pink Applauds Michael Imperioli for Banning ‘Bigots and Homophobes’ From Watching His Works

After the Supreme Court ruled Friday (June 30) that it is legal for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people, Pink is joining actor Michael Imperioli in using their logic against them.

In a post on his Instagram Saturday (July 1), Imperioli shared a screenshot of a headline about the SCOTUS decision, while using the court’s logic for a bold claim of his own. “i’ve decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching The Sopranos, The White Lotus, Goodfellas or any movie or tv show I’ve been in,” he wrote. “Thank you Supreme Court for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don’t agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!”

Retweeting a post about the actor’s caption on Twitter on Sunday (July 2), Pink applauded Imperioli’s use of his platform. “Yes Michael! Guess I’m watching everything you’re in tomorrow,” she wrote in her tweet.

The ruling that came down on Friday saw the Supreme Court siding in a 6-3 decision with Lorie Smith, the owner of Colorado-based web design company 303 Creative, who said that she did not want to have to make wedding websites for same-sex couples. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision, in which he said that “all manner of speech … qualify for the First Amendment’s protections; no less can hold true when it comes to speech like Ms. Smith’s conveyed over the Internet.”

Meanwhile, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote the dissenting opinion, in which she said the ruling represented a”sad day in American constitutional law and the lives of LGBT people,” adding that the “symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status.”

Check out Imperioli’s post and Pink’s reaction to it below: