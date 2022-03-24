Perfume Genius Is Getting ‘Immersive’ With Upcoming New Album & Short Film ‘Ugly Season’

Throughout his career, Perfume Genius has never settled for doing what was expected. With his upcoming sixth studio album, the singer is certainly ready to get experimental yet again.

On Thursday (March 24), it was announced that Perfume Genius — who is known offstage as Mike Hadreas — would be releasing his highly anticipated new album Ugly Season on June 17 via Matador Records. The new music will be accompanied by an “immersive, multidisciplinary” short film featuring Hadreas and the music of Ugly Season, created by visual artist Jacolby Satterwhite.

Explore Explore Perfume Genius See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In a statement released about the film, Satterwhite teased that fans could expect a fleshed out narrative told through a variety of different mediums. “This project is the genesis of a whole new direction that I’m taking, one that I’ve been thinking about within this endemic culture, since 2020,” he said. “Mike and I are both writing scripts. My visual narrative serendipitously mirrors the lyrical direction in his music; it’s a rare, like-minded bond. It’s a creation myth. How do you architecturally mold and render an idealized version of utopia? It’s about making something that you desire so beyond your scope that it’s hard to grapple into a concrete form.”

Fans of Perfume Genius may recognize the music featured on Ugly Season: Prior to this album, Hadreas used much of the music as the accompaniment to his dance-theater project The Sun Still Burns Here, created with choreographer Kate Wallich.

Hadreas is also continuing his current headlining North American tour with a stop on Thursday at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, CT. The tour will continue over the next two weeks until it concludes on April 7 at the Beacon Theater in New York City.

Ugly Season is due out June 17 via Matador Records. Check out the full tracklist of the upcoming album below: