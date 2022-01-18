TikTok Star Peach PRC Comes Out As a Lesbian: ‘To Be Fair the Closet Was Made of Glass’

Coming out can often be one of the most difficult things that a person can do, but for pop singer and TikTok star Peach PRC, she saw an opportunity and seized it.

On Sunday (Jan. 16), the Australian singer posted a TikTok seemingly teasing an upcoming song, which began to quickly go viral on the app. In her teaser, the singer said that she wanted to make sure her fans were clear on exactly what she was singing about. “Since this song has been blowing up, I guess now is a good time to tell you all I’m a lesbian,” she wrote over the video.

Explore Explore peach-prc See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The singer, known off stage as Shaylee Curnow, later took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself in a sheer nightgown, sharing the news again, this time adding that she was never really hiding her sexuality from her fans. “came out as a lesbian today,” she wrote. “to be fair the closet was made of glass lol.”



Curnow became something of a trending topic on TikTok since Jan. 10, when she leaked a snippet of her upcoming song “God Is a Freak,” an “anti worship song” in which she questions why a divine being would be interested in her sex life. “God is a bit of a freak/ Why’s he watching me getting/ Railed on the couch, staying pure for a wedding,” she sings on the infectious chorus that’s been shared more than 2,000 times since being posted. “So why would I spend my eternity/ With God when he’s a freak?”

In a later teaser for the song, Curnow revealed that she leaked the snippet without telling her label out of fear that they would find the song “too controversial.” But as it turns out, the singer was proven wrong. “they saw the tiktok and they LOVED IT!!” she wrote over a video of her lip-syncing along to the clip, adding that the song was “coming soon.”

This isn’t the first time the singer has gone viral on the app. Back in February 2021, her blistering breakup single “Josh” took off on the app, with the sound shared over 15,000 times. Curnow, who is currently signed with Island Records Australia and Republic Records in the U.S., later went on to sign a global publishing agreement with Kobalt in November 2021.

Check out Peach PRC’s official coming out posts below, and pre-save her new single “God Is a Freak” here.