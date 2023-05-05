Kiss Guitarist Paul Stanley Walks Back His Comments on Gender-Affirming Care

He may have sung that he wanted to “rock and roll all night and party every day,” but Kiss singer-guitarist Paul Stanley‘s last few days have been pretty lacking in the “party” department.

After making factually inaccurate comments via Twitter about gender-affirming care for minors earlier this week, Stanley walked back his original statement on Thursday (May 4). “While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not,” he wrote.

In his original statement, Stanley forwarded misinformation about gender-affirming care for youths, saying that “irreversible” procedures shouldn’t be performed on children (despite the facts saying that the vast majority of this kind of care is reversible and often medically necessary for trans kids). “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification,” Stanley wrote.

But in his new statement, he focused on those currently undergoing the transition process, expressing his admiration for their bravery in being themselves. “Most importantly and above all else, I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery,” he said. “It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps.”

Closing his new statement, Stanley opted not to clarify his original statement, insisting that social media may not be the best place for genuine discourse. “A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view, so I will leave that for another time and place,” he wrote.

See Stanley’s latest statement below: